Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Monocle Minute





Minilateralism may be all the rage in international relations, but how many of these small groupings of like-minded countries turn out to be anything more than a clever acronym? South Africa, the host of next month’s Brics summit (i.e. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), is unsure what to do if Vladimir Putin introduces himself. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese got red-faced when Joe Biden pulled out of the Mays Quad summit at the last minute because he was dealing with the US debt ceiling crisis. The G7 is the gold standard of minilateralism for good reason. Dating back to the 1970s, it’s essentially a bunch of rich kids with very similar worldviews getting together to decide what. These seven nations can meet and issue a statement in the blink of an eye, as they demonstrated last year on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali after a stray rocket landed in Poland. This unit survived Donald Trump, while Russia was kicked out of what was then the G8 after Putin decided to invade Crimea. The importance of shared views and common values ​​for the success of a minilateral organization will be highlighted today at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Although Beijing’s closest equivalent to the G7 is supposed to bring together China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries, all eight leaders will participate via video. The physical distancing between SCO leaders on screen will stand in stark contrast to May’s heavily choreographed G7 summit in Hiroshima, where presidents and prime ministers huddled around a remarkably small table (illustrated) that offered little room for manoeuvre, let alone room for disagreement. The SCO arguably gave up on doing anything when it admitted bellicose neighbors India and Pakistan in 2017. Granting full membership to Iran and allowing its archrival l ‘Saudi Arabia to become a dialogue partner is unlikely to improve matters. For mini-groups, significant differences can hinder the conclusion of agreements. James Chambers is the editor of Monocles Asia, based in Bangkok. For more opinion, analysis and insight, subscribe at Monocle today.

