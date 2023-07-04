Fashion (7-3-23) – Fikkle Fame

Fashion
Today’s Final Jeopardy question (07/03/2023) in the “Fashion” category was:
The name of these items which became a fashion of the 1940s derives in part from a word meaning “cut short”
new champ Ilena Di Toro, a public relations specialist from Philadelphia, PA, earned $9,500 last week. In match 2, she faces: Elliott Kim, a television publisher from Los Angeles, CA; And Sarah Dailyan artist manager from New York, NY.
Round 1 categories: Riots in history – A TV job – Fast car – Negative bait – Like dislike – Touched for the very first time
Elliott found the Jeopardy! Round Daily Double in Touched for the Very First Time below the $800 index with one index remaining after. He was in the lead with $9,200, $6,400 more than Ilena in second place. Elliott bet $5,000 and he was RIGHT.
Finally touched with kindness, this literary character says, I will live in the past, the present and the future! to show
WHO IS EBENEZER SCROOGE?
Elliott finished top with $15,200. Ilena was second with $2,800 and Sarah was last with less than $400. All clues have been shown.
Round 2 Categories: Books by Chapters – Words in Words – Nature – “B” Movie Quotes – Counties of England – No Cap
Elliott found the first Daily Double in B Movie Quotes under $1,600 on the 5th pick of the round. He was in the lead with $18,000, $15,200 more than Ilena in second place. Elliott bet $5,000 again and he was RIGHT again.
My people are praying for a man who can lead his team to victory over Messala to show
WHAT IS BEN-HUR?
Elliott got the latest Daily Double in England counties below $1,600 with 6 indices remaining after. He was in the lead with $28,400 now, $24,400 more than Ilena in second place. Elliott bet $1,400 and took a chance with Dover. It was FALSE.
Legend says King Arthur was born at Tintagel Castle in this pointed county that juts out into the Atlantic Ocean to show
WHAT IS CORNWALL?
Elliott finished on top with a runaway of $27,200. Sarah finished second with $4,000 and Ilena finished last with $3,200. All clues have been shown.
NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! LAW.
Etymology Online has an entry for “bobby sox”. It’s entry n.2 that talks about “bobby sox” and dates its first mention in print to 1944: “Months ago, colorful bobby sox bent-ups were decreed, not by anyone or any group but, as usual, by a sudden mysterious and universal acceptance of the new idea.Now, no teenager dares to wear anything but pure white socks without creases. [Life magazine, Dec. 11, 1944]The entry also goes into various other meanings of the word “bob”, such as dancing for apples at Halloween parties. Additionally, there is this information on sox: “modified plural of sock (n.1), 1905, originally in commercial jargon”.
Bobby sox fashion continued into the 1950s and became forever associated with poodle skirts, saddle shoes and sock hopping, where teenage girls danced to “devil’s music” (rock ‘n roll) in their bobby socks so their saddle shoes don’t scratch the floor.
Ilena thought it was a half skirt. She lost $1,800 and ended with $1,400.
Sarah imagined culottes. She bet and lost all of her $4,000.
Elliott had the same response as Sarah. He lost $2,800 but won the game with the remaining $24,400. Elliott Kim is the new Jeopardy! champion.
2 triple stamps of BOOKS BY CHAPTERS:
($800) From Russia: “The Grand Inquisitor”“Plans to Save Mitya”
($1600) “The Piiper at the Gates of Dawn”, “Mr. Toad”
More clues on page 2
2 years ago: Only ONE of the players got this FJ in “Monarchies”
The future Charles I suddenly became next in line to the throne of Austria that year to show
WHAT IS 1914?

