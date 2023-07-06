Florence Pugh frees the nipple in another see-through Valentino dress





Florence Pugh celebrated the one-year anniversary of her viral nipple discovery moment by wearing another see-through dress. A year after causing a stir in a totally sheer pink dress at the Valentino Haute Couture 2022 fashion show, Pugh wore a similar purple gown this time, baring her chest And showing off her panties – during Paris Fashion Week. The 27-year-old ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star posed as the sheer lavender suit blew in the wind outside this year’s Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris on Wednesday. Pugh juxtaposed the floaty dress with high-rise black wedges and a black studded handbag. She also showed off her new hairstyle, a buzz cut she debuted at the 2023 Met Gala in May, which was freshly dyed pink, possibly a nod to last year’s outrageous look . Florence Pugh wore a sheer lavender dress at the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show on Wednesday. Getty Images She released the nipple and showed off her panties a year after she sparked controversy for wearing a sheer pink dress to the same event. Getty Images In perhaps a nod to last year’s dress viral, Pugh dyed her new buzzcut pink. Pugh’s quirky “nipple free” moment sparked tons of controversy, forcing the “Little Women” actress to once again fight back against “vulgar” men. It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time a woman hears what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is how some of ‘between you can be vulgar,’ she wrote at the time. For more Page Six style… “Fortunately, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all the flaws that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. Pugh concluded with a scathing message: Grow up. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Pugh called the backlash against her see-through 2022 dress “vulgar” and cheered the haters. Getty Images “How can my nipples offend you so much?” the actress then queried. Getty Images A few months later, the “Midsommar” star told Vogue that she didn’t expect to cause an uproar with the outfit. If I’m happy in it, then I’ll wear it,” she explained. “Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? Critics didn’t stop Pugh from rocking a slew of see-through (often Valentino) outfits on his “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. Earlier this year, she also showed off her thong under a sheer skirt at the Italian fashion label’s show.

