



A resort for gay men in the Florida Keys should not be allowed to prevent women from staying there, a Florida judge has ruled. The New Orleans home in Key West lists a guest policy of “adult males 18 or older only” and includes “clothing optional” areas. In a June 30 order, Administrative Law Judge Brittany Finkbeiner recommended that the Florida Human Relations Commission fine the New Orleans House for “engaging in unlawful discrimination” when it reportedly banned Amina Chaudhry from booking in July 2022. Chaudhry previously filed a complaint with the state’s civil rights agency, alleging the resort has illegal “male only” policies for guests that allow it to discriminate against women, transgender and non-binary people. . Chaudhry is a 38-year-old cisgender woman who identifies as a member of the LGTBQIA community. The Human Relations Commission determined in February that “there is no reasonable reason” to believe the resort violated the state’s civil rights law. Chaudhry appealed the decision. The judge’s decision is not binding, but the commission must take it into account before making its final decision. Chaudhry told The Messenger she believes the ruling will help ensure other companies are not allowed to discriminate, including against transgender people. “The implication is that if they’re allowed to discriminate against any gender they don’t want in there, then any other public accommodation can do the same thing,” she says. New Orleans House says it allows anyone to stay in the complex, but restricts access to “clothing-optional” parts of the facility. New Orleans House attorney Russell Cormican said Finkbeiner “totally avoided” what he saw as the most important issue at stake: the privacy rights of House guests. New Orleans in male-only facilities where clothing was optional. “Some areas of the hotel are for men only to be naked,” Cormican said. “I mean, it’s like I showed up at LA Fitness and as a man, I insisted on standing in the women’s locker room.” Cormican said he intends to file an objection to the judge’s order with the Human Relations Commission. If the commission ultimately rules in her favor, Chaudhry says she has no intention of staying at the station. However, she says she feels “completely vindicated” by Finkbeiner’s recommendations. “Living in Key West and going through it all, there’s this kind of pervasive feeling that I was the one who was wrong,” she says. “As if I was some kind of crazy lunatic who went against the natural order of things.”

