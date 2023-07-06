Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth’s blue dress and choker again





Princess Kate was a vision in blue King Charles Coronation celebration in Scotland on Wednesday 5th July. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales was a staple in a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles Cathedral which honored Charles and Queen Camillas May 6 coronation. Kate’s dynamic ensemble featured a plush velor collar and a tailored silhouette. The UK native paired the piece she previously wore at an Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel on April 9 with cobalt pumps, a Philip Treacy fascinator and pearl earrings that belonged once to his late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. . Kate further accessorized with Queen Elizabeth IIsFour Row Japanese Pearl Choker. The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the necklace at Prince Philips’ funeral in April 2021 and then again at Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022. Kate attended Wednesday’s event alongside her husband, Prince Williamwho donned his Royal Air Force uniform, Garter Sash with the Lesser George, RAF Wings and his father’s Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation Medals. William, 41 years oldalso wore her Royal Air Force uniform and Order of the Thistle robe to Charles’ official coronation in London, while Kate, for her part, sported formal red and blue Royal Victorian robes on an Alexander McQueen ivory dress with embroidered roses. , thistle, daffodil and clover. The princess who shares son Prince George, 9, Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, with William also turned heads at the celebration with a silver headpiece made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Charlotte wore a similar accessory and matched her mom with an updo for the special event. George, meanwhile,played a big part in his grandfather’s big day, serving as one of four pages of honor in the procession through the nave of Westminster Abbey in London. He walked behind Charles, 74, dressed in a bright red coat and black trousers, holding the train of a long robe as the king approached the state chair. The young prince is second in line for the British throne. His participation in Charles’ coronation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in such a ceremony. (Charles was only 4 years old when his late mother was crowned in 1953 and did not play an official role in the festivities.)

