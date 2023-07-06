Florence Pugh Wears Sheer Dress to Paris Fashion Week After Backlash





Florence Pugh opted for a sartorial sequel at Paris Fashion Week, and it’s pure nostalgia. On Wednesday, Pugh, who ruffled feathers in a sheer dress at the Valentinos haute couture show last year, once again channeled her rebellious fashion by wearing another sheer dress at the Italian fashion house’s fall/winter show in Chantilly, France. The “Dont Worry Darling” star wore a flowing lavender dress to the event. Pugh wore the ethereal ensemble to the floor without a bra, leaving her breasts visible through the fabric. Last July, the Oscar-nominated actress made waves when she donned a sheer hot pink tulle dress by Valentino during an appearance at a fashion show in Rome, Italy. She wore the dress without a bra, her breasts peeking out through the wispy fabric. Pugh took to Instagram to respond to criticism of the bold look. “Listen, I knew when I wore this amazing Valentino dress that there would be no way there wouldn’t be comments on it,” Pugh wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “Whether negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.” Despite the expected scrutiny, the ‘Little Women’ actress said “not a wink from me was nervous” about wearing the provocative dress, and she attributed that confidence to the “very strong women, powerful and curvy” she grew up with. “We were raised to find power in the folds of our bodies. To be loud about being comfortable,” Pugh said. “It’s always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f— it and f— that’ whenever someone expects my body to turn into an opinion on what’s sexy or sexually attractive. The 27-year-old actress concluded her post by calling on her critics to respect “all women” and all people who are moving forward. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies,” Pugh said. “Life will get a lot easier, I promise.” Previously:Florence Pugh denounces a sexist reaction to having worn a transparent dress: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect the bodies. ‘A good person’:Florence Pugh found it ‘really liberating’ to cut her hair for Zach Braff’s film

