Bridesmaid kicked out of friend’s wedding for revealing split views over dress

Couples can be particular about how they want their wedding to be and how they want their special day to be, hence the term “bridezilla” is often used to refer to brides who have high standards for their upcoming wedding.

Statista recorded 1.99 million marriages in the United States in 2021, and each one was likely a monumental day for everyone involved.

A Redditor and possible “bridezilla” herself has split the internet after revealing that her best friend was kicked out of her wedding after wearing a revealing dress to the event where she was supposed to be a bridesmaid.

Reddit users were torn over whether the woman was out of place for choosing to wear a risque dress or whether her newly married friend was tough on allowing her to be turned away on the big day.

An image of a wedding reception. A Redditor shared that her best friend attended her wedding in a revealing, skin-tight dress, even though she was told not to because the bride and groom’s families are conservative.

Getty Images



“I got married to my husband last week,” the 27-year-old bride said online. “I asked my friend from college, Ava, to be a bridesmaid. I grew up living with my parents and extended family quite religiously and dressed modestly as my family was very strict and traditional .

“Although I don’t agree with most of their ideas, I follow them to avoid arguments.

“Ava is a very passionate feminist and she would disagree with some of my family’s policies, which is why before the wedding I told her not to say anything at the wedding. [to ruffle feathers],” she says.

The woman then revealed that although she chose rather conservative peach-colored dresses for all her bridesmaids, while giving them the option to select a particular shade and style of dress from that range, Ava opted for a “very tight and revealing peach dress”. “

She and the other bridesmaids had had about four months to choose their dress for the day and were encouraged to tell the bride in advance what they were wearing. Ava refused to do anything and the Redditor was stunned when she saw the dress Ava picked out on her special day.

“My mother-in-law said she would take care of it and kicked her out. Ava said the dress was her way of expressing herself. She doesn’t talk to me anymore, but I really don’t think that I’m wrong.”the woman wrote in the Reddit post.

Expert’s verdict: Balance tradition and individuality

Etiquette expert Liza Mirza Grotts said Newsweek that the bride and groom should have found a balance between respecting their family’s traditions and respecting their individuality and that of their guests for an inclusive experience.

“Respecting marriage traditions is important because they have meaning for the couple and their families,” she said. Newsweek.

“Members of a wedding party, such as bridesmaids, groomsmen and other attendees, should generally strive to honor the couple’s wishes regarding traditions.

“If a member of the wedding party has any concerns or limitations regarding a particular tradition, it is beneficial to have open and honest conversations with the couple or the wedding planner to find a compromise or an alternative that respects the limitations and everyone’s values.

caves went on to say that if the wedding guests cannot comply with the wishes of the bride and groom, they should come clean and gracefully step down from their wedding duties.

“Ultimately, weddings should be a celebration of love and togetherness, and finding a balance between respecting traditions and respecting individual perspectives can contribute to a more meaningful and inclusive experience for all,” summed up the label expert.

What are the comments saying?

Since it was first shared on the social media platform on June 28 by u/Fit-Conclusion-1119, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 87% of users who viewed it and commented more 1700 times. Most users who interacted with the post are unsure if the bridal party was out of order for kicking Ava out, or if Ava should have just adhered to the bride’s planned dress code.

One commented: “Unless this dress is totally inappropriate, so much so that any reasonable person would be appalled if it was worn to a wedding, which I certainly don’t believe is the case here , so OP seems a bit of an a****** for not playing a bigger role in the clothing choices. Let’s be honest, everyone’s idea of ​​modesty is going to be a little different.”

“Someone else’s wedding is not the time or the place to make a ‘speak out’ statement,” another user said.

