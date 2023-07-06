Report: Mobile Phones, Perfumes, Menswear, Shoes, Nigeria’s Best Online Buys





Emma Okonji A report by Jumia, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Nigeria, cited mobile phones, beauty and fragrances, men’s clothing, home (furniture, bedding, etc.) and men’s shoes as the categories most in demand by consumers in secondary cities. and rural areas of Nigeria. Titled: E-Commerce in Rural Areas, the report highlights Jumia’s remarkable success in reaching underserved regions and bringing e-commerce opportunities to previously neglected populations. Jumia’s online marketplace offers a huge selection of affordable products, with consumers citing competitive pricing as the top reason to shop online. Analyzing the report, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said, We are seeing greater demand from Nigerians on mobile phones, beauty and fragrances including men’s clothing and shoes when shopping online on the Jumia platform. With an unwavering commitment to providing a complete shopping solution, Jumia has managed to establish a physical presence across the country, including in remote areas, through its extensive network of 285 Pick-up Stations (PUS) in hundreds of cities. By working closely with selected logistics partners, Jumia has streamlined its supply chain operations, ensuring seamless product delivery to underserved markets. Spalazzi highlighted the company’s commitment to driving economic growth and improving living conditions through the expansion of e-commerce in secondary cities and rural areas. According to him, “Bridging the digital divide and empowering communities to access a wide range of products and services through our online platform is a testament to our mission. We are extremely proud to revolutionize shopping in the country, to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow and to create job opportunities for young people. The report further highlights the important role played by JForce, a network of more than 43,000 independent business consultants, in educating consumers about Jumia’s offerings. Through localized and offline marketing channels, JForce brings rural people into the world of e-commerce, driving growth and driving brand adoption. Giving details of the 285 pickup stations spread across the country, Spalazzi said the stations were introduced to bring online shopping and pickup closer to people, even with those in rural communities. Also speaking from the JForce team, he said they were selected from the community to educate people on how to shop online and how best to purchase the products they are interested in. more. Jumia has become a catalyst for thousands of young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, giving them the opportunity to become their own bosses through e-commerce. These entrepreneurs earn commissions through sales on the Jumia platform, contributing to their economic empowerment, Spalazzi added. Public Relations Manager at Jumia, Mr. Robert Awodu, who spoke about Jumia’s return policy, said that customers can return purchased items to pick-up stations they are not interested in, within seven days of delivery. purchase of a product on the Jumia shelves. and within 15 days for products from major brands that are on the Jumias platform. As Jumia celebrates its 11th anniversary, the report highlights the company’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, empowering communities and closing inequalities on the continent.

