Asm. Kelles touts Fashion Act at Global Fashion Summit

New York States has proposed a fashion law to reduce the environmental and social impacts of the fashion industry which is gaining international attention after Congresswoman Anna Kelles spoke at the World Fashion Summit. fashion in Copenhagen last week.

State legislators continue to work on two measures to improve sustainability and worker protections in the fashion industry, with New York being one of the world’s top fashion capitals.

Kelles, a Democrat from Ithaca, has worked on the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act for the past two years to compel companies at all levels of the fashion supply chain to improve their sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint. She was one of the featured speakers at the summit and addressed more than 1,000 people advocating for a multinational partnership to take legislative action and establish regulations for the first time.

“Governments must be an equal and active partner with all of industry to achieve human rights and environmental sustainability goals,” she said during her roughly eight-hour speech. minutes.

The fashion industry is responsible for up to 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions and is one of the world’s largest sources of child and slave labor.

If passed into law, the Fashion Act would require all companies in the fashion industry to identify and disclose their negative environmental and human rights impacts, and set targets to reduce risk. Companies would also be required to report their greenhouse gas emissions protocols using international metrics and track success in meeting their new targets.

The state attorney general’s office would release an annual report assessing compliance and fine companies that refuse to comply with up to 2% of their gross profit. Officials from the State Department, Department of Labor, and Department of Environmental Conservation would also independently verify compliance.

Kelles touted the need for his legislation in the state and around the world.

“Legislative and regulatory action creates a level playing field and ensures companies won’t be disadvantaged for doing the right thing,” Kelles said of his legislation to the crowd. It creates a significant floor.”

The bill died in committee this session as Kelles continues to work with unions and build support for major fashion brands in what could be the biggest setback. Several major fashion brands have come out in favor of the bill which would require them to review and improve their sustainability practices.

“We are not going to achieve this 50% reduction in our total global greenhouse gas emissions if there is no regulation in this industry, which there is not,” the company said. deputy.

The Global Fashion Agenda, featuring the fashion summit, tracks efforts to regulate the industry in the context of environmental sustainability and human rights. Last month, the European Union officially accepted guidelines parallel to the parameters and changes proposed in the Fashion Act.

Similar legislation has been introduced in four other US states and at the federal level, but fashion leaders are closely watching the changes happening in New York.

Meanwhile, a measure was passed by the state Senate for the first time this session to create regulations on businesses employing models, influencers, stylists, makeup artists and others in the industry. He tramples in the Assembly.

The Fashion Workers Act would require management companies that book fashion models and other creatives to register with the state and ensure they are paid in a timely manner. The protections would be created to prevent the industry from controlling a model’s finances, job opportunities or exploiting young people.

“I’ve spoken to some very well-known models who are waiting months, and in some cases, a year or more for payment from clients,” said sponsor Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal. “Modeling is seen in New York as a great boost to an individual’s career, and it is, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of getting paid on time or having to pay a deposit to the person who is supposed to get your job and make money from you.”

The measure would require contracted models to be notified when they have royalties that are paid to an agency that can no longer represent them and would prohibit agencies from collecting a royalty or deposit from a model as a condition of representation.

If it becomes law, it would also establish new guidelines on harassment and discrimination, and require any nude or sexually explicit material to comply with state civil rights laws.

Lawmakers ran out of time before the end of the session to get the measure across the finish line in both chambers. Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat, hopes it will be done next year.

“Every worker in New York State, regardless of industry, deserves this kind of protection,” he said.