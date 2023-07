Shop Dupes For Emily Ratajkowski’s All-White Sheer Dress

Emily Ratajkowski had the best time of her life celebrating the 4th of July. The model traveled to the Hamptons to attend a lavish all-white party hosted by Michael Rubin, CEO of sports merchandising firm Fanatics, at his $50million Bridgehampton mansion. EmRata paired her perfect summer glow with an all-white ruffled sheer midi dress and matching white thong. She completed the look with silver accessories and her hair styled in beachy waves and bangs. EmRata’s presence at the all-white party marks the start of an epic and fun-filled summer for the newly single model. She has been romantically involved with Pete Davidson and Harry Styles since splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last September. THE My body The author took to TikTok to show off the fun she had during the #whiteparty. EmRata danced her way from an outdoor pool inside a lavish home. Her celebrity friends like Alix Earle were quick to show her video some love by dropping a single “ily” in the comments. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The model wasn’t the only A-lister to attend the festivities. Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and LaLa Anthony all posed together in a separate TikTok at the party. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Serving up whimsical all-white vibes seems to be EmRata’s go-to look this summer. Last week, she attended the Le Chouchou Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles, France, wearing a two-piece bra and skirt set that screamed all things light and airy. Stone Mouth//Getty Images If you want to add an easy whimsical look to your summer lineup, scroll through Emily Ratajkowski’s look dupes below. FreePeople One Lausanne Slip Urban Outfitters Becky Sheer Mesh Midi Dress Solid Mesh Floral Slit Maxi Dress Nevali – Long bandeau dress with ruffles in ivory Mylleure Tube Year 2000 Dress 3D Flower PrettyLittleThing Ruffle Bandeau Split Leg Maxi Dress Now 39% off Deputy Editor Jasmine Washington is an associate editor at Seventeen, where she covers celebrity news, beauty, lifestyle and more. Over the past decade, she has worked for media outlets including BET, MadameNoire, VH1 and many more where she has used her voice to tell stories across various verticals. Follow her on Instagram.

