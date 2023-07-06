Plug into Fashion – The New Indian Express

Express press service

HYDERABAD: Comfort rather than quantity is what most people prefer when it comes to clothing. Intune, a national clothing brand has opened its first outlet in the city at DLS Virtue Mall, Uppal. The store is spread over two floors in the mall. The brand aims to be economical while providing the best quality and collection to people. They have a diverse collection ranging from western to ethnic.

With prices starting at $149 for a t-shirt, the brand is preparing to seriously compete with all other clothing brands. The highest price for any item of clothing is `999 with only one or two items exceeding this price range. This makes it very accessible to everyone, especially students.

The store’s collection is separated into men’s fashion and women’s fashion. All garments are further categorized into trendy fashion designs, formal wear, casual wear and athleisure. The range of shoes is also quite new and different. A two-tone theme is present in the lavender and white, black and white, green and blue collections and many more.

One of the visitors said that the shoes match the theme of each section. The sandals are also extremely comfortable. The jeans collection is extensive for both men and women. Ranging from shirts to pants to shorts, there’s plenty to choose from. This is a problem of abundance for buyers.

Riya, a first-time store visitor, commented that I was initially hesitant to buy any other brand than the ones I usually buy, but Intune pleasantly surprised me. Not only the collections, but also the wide range of sizes are also worth appreciating.

Some of the best looks include denim shorts, a white t-shirt, and a flannel shirt. Coordinating sets with fruit and floral prints are eye-catching. You can never go wrong with a floral print dress for girls. Go for young boys who can be tie-dye t-shirts and ankle-length jeans. Finally, for men, you can never go wrong with comfortable runs with a matching hoodie. The brand has also grown with the opening of another store in Miyapur and is now looking to open stores in various cities across India.