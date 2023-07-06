Florence Pugh’s pink hair goes so well with her blue dress from Paris Fashion Week

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

On Wednesday, Florence Pugh walked the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a stunning light purple Valentino dress. But all eyes were on Pugh’s pink hair. Don’t worry, she still has her buzzcut. It’s now just a really pretty shade of pink that goes perfectly with the lilac dress.

British hairstylist Peter Lux is responsible for Pugh’s fashionable pink cut (he also did the Met Gala one!). He didn’t say exactly what he used to add the baby pink hue, but it could be a temporary color that will fade in a few days. It matches her pink makeup perfectly, a look created by makeup artist Alex Babsky with Valentino Beauty.

Babsky revealed exactly what products he uses (we love it when they do!), which include V-Lighter Illuminating Face Primer and Highlighter ($58 at Sephora), Go-Clutch Refillable Radiant Setting Powder in 02 Finishing Powder – Light and 0 – Universal Bronzing ($205 at Sephora) and Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush in 09 Poudre – soft nude pink with light-reflecting pearls ($52 at Sephora).

Her sultry eyes include Twin Liner Gel and Liquid Eyeliner in 04 Black and Marrone ($40 at Sephora), Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush in 12 Bright Dream ($52 at Sephora), Magnificent Smudgeproof Volumizing Mascara ($32 at Sephora) and Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner in 02 Brown ($40 at Sephora).

Finally, her lips are Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick in 115R ($45 at Sephora). It’s a very similar shade to her hair.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

Pugh promotes his next film, Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer. It comes out the same day as the Barbie movie, July 21. We hope the actor makes his way to more Paris Fashion Week shows this week for even more see-through dresses and ultra-cool pink hair.