Rita Ora goes braless in a see-through Azzedine Alaa gown





Rita Ora has long been a champion of the nude dress trend and she may have just stepped out in her most exposed look yet. On July 2, the singer attended the Azzedine Alaa fashion show at Paris Couture Week wearing a totally transparent black lace dress, freeing the nipple for the occasion. At first glance, Ora’s outfit looked more demure than we were used to, thanks to the high-necked, floor-length style. But the sheer lace fabric quickly gave her that look Ora is known for. Wearing just a pair of high-waisted black briefs under the dress, which came from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection, she paired her braless look with sparkling platform heels. Sweeping her hair back into a chic ponytail, she completed the ensemble with a smoky eye and neutral lips. Ora’s penchant for bare dressing has long been on our style radar. The “Praising You” singer is known for turning heads and pushing boundaries with her style. She recently donned a latex dress with star nipple pasties while in Australia she also chose another sheer lace dress last month, albeit in red worn over thong lingerie. Whether it’s a tapered bra corset for Eurovision or wild chain studs for the Met Gala, no one can ever call Ora’s style boring. See all the angles of her latest upcoming nude dress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/rita-ora-braless-sheer-azzedine-alaia-dress-49218547

