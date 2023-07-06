Shakira wears “NO” outfit alongside Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week





It’s going to be a no for Shakira. On July 5, Shakira was front row for Viktor & Rolfs Fall/Winter 202324 Haute at Paris Fashion Week. Sitting next to Camila Cabello, the Colombian singer appeared in a chic white ensemble with a message that fans read loud and clear The word NO appeared on the white coat dress of Hips singers Dont Lie in capital letters. Hanging out with Camila! she captioned the post in reference to Cabello. Yes is overrated, she wrote in a follow up video post in which she modeled the outfit while walking down a hallway. Camila Cabello sits alongside Shakira at Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/Getty Images The TGQ singers’ coat also featured a bold collar with gold embellishments. She teamed the coat dress with Carrera sunglasses, gold platform sandals and an Aquazzura handbag, according toHarper’s Bazaar. The signature piece is a nod to Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2008 collection, which captured attention for its No. Shakira wears her Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture coat for Paris Fashion Week. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images In2008, Voguereported on the beginnings of the collections runway and the motivation of its designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren to make a statement against the rise of fast fashion. We love fashion, but it goes so fast. We wanted to say no this season, the Dutch designers said at the time, according to the magazine. None of Shakira’s outfits seem consistent with her posts in recent months. In April, the singer addressed the paparazzi and their desire to take pictures of her children following her split from their father, Gerard Piqu. In this time of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press around me and my family, ittweetedat the time. However, my children Milan and Sasha endured a very difficult year, suffering relentless harassment and unrelieved persecution by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona. Piqu and the singer share two sons together, Milan, 10, and 8Sasha. In June 2022, the former couple announced that they had separated. In February 2023, Shakira spoke publicly about her split for the first time since announcing it with the reporterEnrique Acevedo. You have to accept and tolerate the frustration that things don’t go your way, dreams get shattered, and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself, she said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/style/shakira-no-coat-paris-fashion-week-rcna92761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos