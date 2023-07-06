Fashion
Watch: Shakira catches eyeballs with quirky dress at Paris Fashion Week | Hollywood
Shakira is catching eyes on social media with her quirky dress choice at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday. His costume is designed in such a way that the word “No” is clearly visible on it.
On Wednesday, Shakira took to Instagram and posted a video wearing the dress, she is heard saying “Yeah, that’s overstated.” She also captioned the video as “Yes is overrated”.
In another viral video on social media, he is heard saying “I identify with ‘No’, that’s a very powerful word”.
Meanwhile, fans are speculating what Shakira might have meant by her “No” costume. Some social media users have speculated that Shakira may be sending an encrypted message to her ex-husband Gerard Pique. In 2022, Shakira had separated from Gerard Pique after accusing him. to cheat on her with another woman.
We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority, we ask for respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding, Shakira and Piqu wrote in a joint statement.
Shakira and Piqu share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 from their marriage.
Meanwhile, while appearing on the Viktor & Rolf show, Shakira was seen sitting next to Camila Cabello. The singing couple also posed for photos, which went viral on social media. Shakira shared a photo of herself with Camila and captioned it “Hanging with Camila!”.
