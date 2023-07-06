Christian McCaffrey saved Olivia Culpo from a wardrobe malfunction





Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated their engagement with a party on Sunday.

Culpo wore a tight Vivienne Westwood mini dress to the event.

His zipper split just before the party, but McCaffrey was able to fix it for his bride-to-be. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Christian McCaffrey came to the rescue when a wardrobe malfunction threatened to ruin Olivia Culpo’s engagement party look. On Sunday, McCaffrey, 27, and Culpo, 31, celebrated their engagement with an all-white themed party in Rhode Island, as the model documented in two “get ready with me” videos on ICT Tac. The footballer and the former Miss Universe started dating in 2019 and were hired since april. Culpo wore a Vivienne Westwood mini dress to the event. The skirt had an asymmetrical hem, while the spaghetti straps were adorned with floral appliques. As she showed in her ICT Tac video, McCaffrey slipped Culpo into the tight dress, which she called a “Christmas miracle.” “It’s the most form-fitting dress in the world ever,” she said as McCaffrey helped her into the dress. “I literally need a professional.” But right after showing McCaffrey’s work, Culpo’s video cut another clip where the zipper had split, and she wasn’t sure it could be fixed before the party, she explained. in the video. “The dress just broke,” she said, as McCaffrey smiled behind her as he tried to hold the dress together. “We must pray to God.” But in the next clip, the dress was closed thanks to McCaffrey. “I just want to thank my damage control team for fixing the broken dress,” Culpo said as McCaffrey gave the camera a thumbs-up. Culpo thanked McCaffrey for her help with her wardrobe snafu as she complimented her outfit at the end of the video. “He’s absolutely gorgeous. My husband is phenomenal and he fixed my dress,” she said. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades.” Culpo also shared footage from the party, which took place in a tent decorated with flowers, the instagram And ICT Tac. Guests performed with sparklers on the dance floor as they celebrated the bride and groom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/christian-mccaffrey-saved-olivia-culpo-from-wardrobe-malfunction-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos