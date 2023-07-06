Stuff, the skincare brand that promotes healthy masculinity, is the first Australian product for men stocked by Sephora





Australian men’s grooming brand Stuff has been defying the norm since launching in 2021. It’s little surprise, then, that the brand, which is already available in 1,600 outlets across the country, including Woolworths, is breaking the rule that brands cannot be mainstream and premium at the same time. . The Melbourne-born brand, which makes vegan face and body products using local botanicals and essential oils, is the first Australian men’s brand to be taken over by global beauty giant Sephora. From this week, Australian retailers will carry the full Stuff range, including a head and body wash, deodorant, face wash, face scrub and moisturizer which all sell for between 9 $ and $13 plus two exclusive online gift kits. . The products are all made in Australia without parabens, sulphates or aluminum and the bottles are 100% recyclable. It’s a big year for the brand. In addition to the launch of Sephora, Stuff is currently raising $3.5 million from investors among them Ian Thorpe, Four Pillars founder Stu Gregor and former Wallabies captain Dean Mumm to boost his Australian growth. Founder Hunter Johnson believes the men’s personal care category was ripe for disruption after decades of domination by tired old brands. For so long it’s been dominated by outdated conglomerates that perpetuate tired, toxic stereotypes that don’t represent modern masculinity, he says Large format. We have witnessed an incredible amount of innovation and evolution in the female space, but almost nothing for men. It’s a white space opportunity to provide a positive narrative for men in a time when there aren’t many of them. Johnson’s solution? A personal care brand that’s not only good for your body, face and hair, but also for your head. The brand addresses toxic masculinity through its marketing campaigns, positive male role models and website, which doubles as a resource center for young men, with a blog addressing issues such as consent, fatherhood for the first time and mindfulness. Proceeds also help fund preventative mental health programs for thousands of young men at Johnsons Charity, The man cavewhich he launched in 2014. It was the beginning of the creation of Stuff, said Johnson Large format in 2021. Wed leads these amazing experiences with the boys. They would come in like zombies and come out free and authentic. And then they would go back to those environments where they’re surrounded by misogynistic, outdated, traditional marketing. So he started Stuff, knowing the power of consumer brands to change attitudes. It’s a confusing time for so many men, says Johnson. The script they inherited about what it means to be a man has changed and many are confused and frustrated trying to navigate uncharted territory. Our mission at Stuff is to support men as they navigate this new era of masculinity, and we’re fortunate to have the insights generated by Man Cave to ensure we’re on the pulse. websitewebofstuff.com

@followthestuff Additional reporting by Matt Shea.

