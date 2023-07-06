Roger Federer’s wife Mirka embraces botanical prints at Wimbeldon 2023 – WWD
Roger and Mirka Federer stopped by Wimbledon in London on Tuesday to watch a women’s singles match between Shelby Rogers of the United States and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. The couple sat next to Kate Middleton in the royal box.
Mirka wore a white dress with puffed sleeves decorated with botanical embroidery. Its buttoned bodice featured ruffled layers and a collared neckline. For jewelry, Mirka wore a large chrome watch, diamond earrings and a matching necklace. Her other accessories included a thin belt and a quilted floral handbag.
Meanwhile, Roger opted for a khaki suit, which he wore over a striped oxford shirt. He also added a navy tie covered in white polka dots.
Both Roger and Mirka are retired tennis pros. The couple met at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 before getting married in 2009. They have four children, two sets of twins born in 2009 and 2014 respectively.
Roger has an impressive Wimbledon history with a record eight Grand Slam men’s singles titles.
Just days before the 2023 contest, Roger took on Kate Middleton in a tennis match for a video shared on the British Royal Family’s YouTube channel. Roger and Middleton paid a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls Club training facility, where the tennis pro previously worked as a ball boy.
Prior to his retirement in 2022, Roger led various campaigns for luxury brands such as Rolex, Moët & Chandon and Mercedes-Benz. Roger also had a long-standing partnership with Wilson, which provided him with racquets for over 30 years.
The athlete wore Nike gear after signing a decade-long deal with the brand in 2008. After that endorsement deal expired, Roger teamed up with Japanese retailer Uniqlo, a brand he still represents today. today. Roger received $300 million to partner with the affordable clothing company. His Uniqlo contract lasts until 2028.
