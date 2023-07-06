Fashion is Saudi Arabia’s latest tool to rebuild its reputation

PARIS (AFP) — Saudi Arabia is continuing its multi-billion dollar entry into all aspects of global culture, reaching a new milestone on Thursday with the presentation of the first Saudi designer at Paris Fashion Week.

Mohammed Ashi’s haute couture show – his first as part of the official list after years of dressing the biggest celebrities – is “the pinnacle of my career”, he told AFP during a cocktail at the Ritz hotel in Paris this week, part of a lavish Saudi PR campaign throughout this fashion season.

Ashi has charted her own course, having left the kingdom three decades ago, but her promotion to the top league is perfectly timed as Riyadh announces its own fashion week in October and claims new freedoms will create opportunities for retail valued at $32 billion a year.

Fashion is just one part of a strategy that has seen de facto Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman divert his oil wealth to movies, sports, video games and tourism, while overseeing dramatic social changes in the world. within the kingdom.

Many feared it was just a smokescreen to defuse criticism of its human rights record, particularly after the horrific murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

But the changes went deeper and deeper than almost anyone expected.

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Ashi walks on stage on March 9, 2007 in Beirut (ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

“For the first two years I almost didn’t believe it was real, but then I realized, wow, it’s real,” said Yousef Akbar, 37, who launched his fashion label eponymous in Australia in 2017 and dressed the likes. by Nicole Kidman and Rita Ora.

“I really never thought when I was growing up that this would happen. When I launched my brand in Australia, I thought my whole life would be there since I’m a fashion designer,” added Akbar, who now also runs his business from Jeddah.

“Great Opportunities”

The Saudi elite have already spent huge sums on international luxury brands for closed-door events.

But the Saudi Fashion Commission is pushing for new freedoms around public dress and a growing private sector will see retail sales rise 48% to $32 billion between 2021 and 2025.

He wants much of that money to stay in the country, creating a program of 100 Saudi brands to incubate local designers.

CEO Burak Cakmak says there are stable foundations for a local industry.

“It’s not because the country was not exposed to the rest of the world that it is starting now,” he told AFP in Paris. “I had an event for a brand this week that’s been around since the 70s.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiles during the new global financial summit in Paris, June 22, 2023 (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

While the queer community has strongly influenced the fashion industry around the world, LGBTQ people face a harsh crackdown in Saudi Arabia, which criminalizes same-sex relationships.

“(Authorities) are certainly aware that many designers and designers are gay,” said Susanne Koelbl, author of “Behind the Kingdom’s Veil.”

Their approach is to simply “try to ignore it”, she added, and the authorities turn a blind eye to almost everything.

“Maybe you can’t dance naked on the table, but almost anything else is possible now, as long as your family is okay with it and you’re loyal to the leader,” Koelbl said.

Having suppressed virtually all opposition to his rule and stripped the clerics of their power, there are few obstacles in Prince Mohammed’s path.

“It is a well-planned and long-awaited reform process that is on the verge of completely changing society,” Koelbl said.

“The Saudi people don’t tend to be revolutionary and for the vast majority, there are indeed new and great opportunities now, especially for women.”

The excitement is certainly real for those who benefit.

“It sounds cliché, but seeing something happen that we all thought was impossible is very inspiring for my own business,” Akbar said.