Fashion
Fashion is Saudi Arabia’s latest tool to rebuild its reputation
PARIS (AFP) — Saudi Arabia is continuing its multi-billion dollar entry into all aspects of global culture, reaching a new milestone on Thursday with the presentation of the first Saudi designer at Paris Fashion Week.
Mohammed Ashi’s haute couture show – his first as part of the official list after years of dressing the biggest celebrities – is “the pinnacle of my career”, he told AFP during a cocktail at the Ritz hotel in Paris this week, part of a lavish Saudi PR campaign throughout this fashion season.
Ashi has charted her own course, having left the kingdom three decades ago, but her promotion to the top league is perfectly timed as Riyadh announces its own fashion week in October and claims new freedoms will create opportunities for retail valued at $32 billion a year.
Fashion is just one part of a strategy that has seen de facto Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman divert his oil wealth to movies, sports, video games and tourism, while overseeing dramatic social changes in the world. within the kingdom.
Many feared it was just a smokescreen to defuse criticism of its human rights record, particularly after the horrific murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
But the changes went deeper and deeper than almost anyone expected.
“For the first two years I almost didn’t believe it was real, but then I realized, wow, it’s real,” said Yousef Akbar, 37, who launched his fashion label eponymous in Australia in 2017 and dressed the likes. by Nicole Kidman and Rita Ora.
“I really never thought when I was growing up that this would happen. When I launched my brand in Australia, I thought my whole life would be there since I’m a fashion designer,” added Akbar, who now also runs his business from Jeddah.
“Great Opportunities”
The Saudi elite have already spent huge sums on international luxury brands for closed-door events.
But the Saudi Fashion Commission is pushing for new freedoms around public dress and a growing private sector will see retail sales rise 48% to $32 billion between 2021 and 2025.
He wants much of that money to stay in the country, creating a program of 100 Saudi brands to incubate local designers.
CEO Burak Cakmak says there are stable foundations for a local industry.
“It’s not because the country was not exposed to the rest of the world that it is starting now,” he told AFP in Paris. “I had an event for a brand this week that’s been around since the 70s.”
While the queer community has strongly influenced the fashion industry around the world, LGBTQ people face a harsh crackdown in Saudi Arabia, which criminalizes same-sex relationships.
“(Authorities) are certainly aware that many designers and designers are gay,” said Susanne Koelbl, author of “Behind the Kingdom’s Veil.”
Their approach is to simply “try to ignore it”, she added, and the authorities turn a blind eye to almost everything.
“Maybe you can’t dance naked on the table, but almost anything else is possible now, as long as your family is okay with it and you’re loyal to the leader,” Koelbl said.
Having suppressed virtually all opposition to his rule and stripped the clerics of their power, there are few obstacles in Prince Mohammed’s path.
“It is a well-planned and long-awaited reform process that is on the verge of completely changing society,” Koelbl said.
“The Saudi people don’t tend to be revolutionary and for the vast majority, there are indeed new and great opportunities now, especially for women.”
The excitement is certainly real for those who benefit.
“It sounds cliché, but seeing something happen that we all thought was impossible is very inspiring for my own business,” Akbar said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/fashion-is-saudi-arabias-latest-tool-to-remake-reputation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fashion is Saudi Arabia’s latest tool to rebuild its reputation
- Imran Khan booked in six other cases
- Biden says he fully supports Sweden joining NATO
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Google tipped off on tax cuts, sources say
- Why do concerns remain about Japan’s plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea?
- Where do Trump, DeSantis and the other Republican candidates stand on Ukraine?
- Coco Lee, ‘Mulan’ singer, songwriter and voice actor, dies at 48
- Community Calendar Thursday, July 6 Wednesday, July 12 – The Crested Butte News
- Scholars pull out of Twitter amid restrictions, alternatives grow
- top UN officials are raising the alarm about the increase in violence against women and girls
- Can Ozempic and Wegovy Curb Addiction and Other Negative Behaviors?