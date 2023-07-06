Google’s Pixel Fold Fails JerryRigEverythings Durability Test Dramatically





Google unveiled the Pixel Fold at the annual I/O Developer Conference earlier this year. Although it reeks of first-gen hardware with its early adopter-centric $1,800 price tag and zealous marketing claims, we hoped the device would prove its worth. Luckily, YouTube has given us creators like Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame, who speed electronics through a lifetime of abuse in brief minutes. Google made some interesting design choices with the Pixel Fold, and it doesn’t surprise us to find some of the durability test results.





Foldable phones have been around for a few years now, and while they have obvious fragility issues, brands like Samsung have iteratively improved, with eight different foldable phone models passing the grueling JerryRigEverything durability test without self-destructing. Google’s review seems to start well with an all-aluminum chassis, volume rocker, and SIM card tray. Curiously, Google includes its full mailing address in the SIM tray. It’s also worth noting (pun intended) that the 5G antenna with a mic hole next to it in the top edge of the phone could be confused with the SIM tray, which sits in the bottom edge of the device. “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> The SIM tray contains the full Google mailing address The Pixel Fold fingerprint reader deserves a special mention here for working even after being beaten. It’s placed within easy reach on the side of the phone, but Nelson notes that you might accidentally press the power and volume buttons while opening the interior folding screen. The phone also has an IPX rating, indicating water resistance, but not dust resistance. JerryRigAll\/Youtube<\/a>“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> This is where our anxiety peaked One would worry about dust ingress making the smooth hinge undesirably crispy, but the Pixel Fold seems to do an outstanding job of keeping dirt out during Nelson’s tests. We recently came across worrying reports of minor debris getting trapped on the OLED layer between the plastic bezel and screen killing the inner screen when the hinge folds down. However, the dust and debris caused no damage to Nelson’s unit. “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> The phone turns off when the internal screen is subjected to heat The screen, however, couldn’t handle the heat – literally. The cover screen survived 16 seconds under an open flame, but the OLED suffered permanent damage. The inner screen only lasts eight seconds before the phone shuts down if it overheats. We also noticed the Pixel Fold getting abnormally hot during our outdoor testing. However, the internal OLED was also permanently damaged by the flame. Google says the Pixel Fold uses ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the folding screen, but Mohs’ hardness picks reveal that at least the outermost layer is plastic, which even your fingernails could damage so badly. permed. The back panel and cover screen of the phone, however, are protected by Gorilla Glass. JerryRigAll\/Youtube<\/a>“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> Foldable screen has plastic on top The hinge looks solid, but Google made another bold claim that it opens flat, up to 180°. In reality, the Pixel Fold only opens about 179°, which our own Will Sattelberg noted during I/O 2023. When folded beyond that with gentle force, we were appalled at find out that unlike Samsung phones, the hinge doesn’t have a lock to prevent leaning back. This ultimately created fractures along the antenna lines of the frame, stretching the bendable screen and breaking the phone. Since a non-zero number of Pixel Fold users will try to force the hinge to fully open, there is a worrying risk of people breaking their phone when bending it. JerryRigAll\/Youtube<\/a>“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> “” data-gallery-modal-id=”gallery-modal-1-605755351″ data-gallery-slides-container-id=”gallery-modal-1-slides-container-1493044867″ data-img-caption=”null “> JerryRigAll\/Youtube<\/a>“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=”null”> JerryRigAll\/Youtube<\/a>“” data-gallery-modal-id=”gallery-modal-1-605755351″ data-gallery-slides-container-id=”gallery-modal-1-slides-container-1493044867″ data-img-caption=”null “> The Pixel Fold doesn’t appreciate unintended hinge use In summary, we suggest watching the full durability test video below. Anyone buying a Pixel Fold should make sure the foldable doesn’t share pockets with keys, coins, and other debris. They could scratch the camera bar, hinge, and interior screen – or even worse, completely destroy the latter. Also, remember to keep the Pixel Fold away from heat and not test Google’s marketing claims for that 180° flat hinge. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel Fold fails the JerryRigEverything durability test, having learned little from the Samsungs that came before it. Be sure to pick up the best cases and screen protectors for your Pixel Fold if you’ve already made the purchase.

