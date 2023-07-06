Heidi Klum wears a half dress at Paris Fashion Week after posing nude on Instagram





It is business on one side, party on the other. Heidi Klum went half-naked in Paris today wearing a risque look at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fashion Week show after posting a series of sultry hotel photos on Instagram This morning. The 50-year-old model looked amazing as she wore a blue and black dress for the French designer’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 presentation, with the style showcasing an interesting split design. One side of Klum’s body was covered in what looked like an elegant evening dress with draped black fabric in maxi length and bold shoulders. Heidi Klum sported an unusual outfit split in two as she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Fashion Week show today. Getty Images Klum went for a bold blue and black style for today’s runway. Getty Images She posed nude on Instagram earlier today. heidiklum/instagram The model revealed a hint of booty as she posed in bed this morning. heidiklum/instagram Meanwhile, her other half was ready to hit the beach in a blue bikini-style bra top tied to black fabric, with just a small triangle of blue fabric tied at the side to cover her buttocks and hips. The former Victoria’s Secret angel accessorized her look with a blue gemstone pendant and a long red manicure, wearing lots of shimmery silver eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick. Klum got ready for her less is more look in her hotel room this morning before heading to the show, posing in sexy nude photos on Instagram. “Hello” Klum captioned a photo of herself in the chamois as she draped a sheet over half her body and gazed out the window of a glamorous Parisian hotel room. She wore a Versace bikini while vacationing in Italy last week. heidiklum/Instagram Klum and Kaulitz have been married since 2019. heidiklum/Instagram She sported a more demure look in Paris yesterday. Heidi Klum/Instagram For more Page Six style… In another snap, Klum kneels naked on the bed, covering herself in a vintage-style poster for the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, presumably the invitation to the day’s event. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge has certainly had a blast in Europe this month, posting many doting messages with husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, during a trip to Italy last week before heading to Paris. Whether it’s a crop top and black maxi skirt in Venice, a patriotic bikini in Lake Como or a cheeky Versace two-piece as the pair enjoyed a day boating , Klum lived in style. And, with one more day of Fashion Week ahead, there’s still time for Klum to heat up the streets of Paris.

