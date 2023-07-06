Florence Pugh attends the Valentino fashion show in a transparent lilac dress





The nude dress trend has gone from strength to strength over the past few months, with our favorite celebrities stepping out in everything from sheer mesh dresses and full lingerie looks, to pants and no pants (shout out! to Kendall Jenner for doing the best). But the naked sartorial OG has to be Florence Pugh, who practically broke the internet last year when she attended Valentino’s AW23 fashion show in a totally sheer hot pink tulle dress with no bra underneath. She looked chic AF, tbh, but the actress’ choice of dress unfortunately drew negative comments and a backlash on social media due to her decision to “free the nipple.” But being the icon that she is, Florence took it all in her stride and told the haters where to go and with good reason. Sharing her thoughts in an Instagram post after the fact, the 27-year-old actress wrote: “What’s been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a man’s body. a woman, publicly, proudly, so everyone can see you… Many of you wanted to let me know aggressively how disappointed you were with my small breasts, or how embarrassed I should be to have such a flat chest… What is more concerning is. Why are you so afraid of breasts? Small? Big? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So . Creepy. ‘To grow. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples,” she continued. And his powerful closing line? ‘#fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.’ Yes, my daughter! But it didn’t stop there… Because a year later, Florence Pugh has just done it all over again and our jaws are still on the floor, TBH. Jacopo Raule//Getty Images Attending the Valentino Couture show in Paris at the start of the evening, the don’t worry darling The star served “free the nipple, take two” by going braless in a completely sheer dress in puffy lilac tulle and featuring a plunging neckline, low back, dramatic train and chic bow. Pascal Le Segretain//Getty Images The actress completed the look with mega black platform heels, a matching handbag, Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and a truly *epic* hot pink buzz cut. Jacopo Raule//Getty Images NOW It is what we call nude dressing well done. Florence, we couldn’t love you more.

