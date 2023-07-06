Fashion
Behind Saudi Arabia’s ambitious strategy to promote local fashion
Saudi fashion is determined to expand internationally. To this end, the country of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), recently held a double event during Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week.
The operation first took place in a showroom located at the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine from June 24 to 27, during Men’s Fashion Week. Saudi brands and collections of women’s, men’s and unisex ready-to-wear were on display, many of which were made in Saudi Arabia. Then, from July 3 to 5, a couture showroom took place at the Hôtel Marcel Dassault, which houses the Artcurial auction house in the heart of Paris’ “Golden Triangle”.
These two highlights were driven by the Saudi 100 brands program, launched by the Saudi Fashion Commission, set up in 2020 under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. All this is part of a broader policy led by the ministry. As stated in a press release, the region is leading a “cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the sector’s economic potential, and unleashes inspiring new forms of expression.”
Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said: “By showcasing Saudi fashion at Paris Fashion Week, we are helping our designers take their rightful place on the world stage. From high fashion and menswear to jewelry and accessories, we invite everyone to discover what Saudi fashion has to offer. I am sure that our guests will leave inspired by the new generation of Saudi designers who push the boundaries with their timeless creations.
The leader also underlined the desire to extend the influence of Saudi fashion on a global scale and confirmed its development with figures: its growth should exceed 32 billion dollars by 2025 (29 billion euros) .
While this is a first for Paris, the City of Light is not the only fashion capital to have been invested in by the Saudi 100 Brands program. In 2022 and 2023, Saudi fashion was also exhibited in Milan, as part of the White Milano fair.
Many of the pieces on display belonged to the modest fashion segment, covering clothing originally designed for Muslim women, but also worn by people of Christian and Jewish faith. The presence of modest fashion in showrooms is partly due to the influence of the Fashion Commission, one of whose objectives is to ensure that the fashion industry is committed to Saudi values and traditions.
Fashion, part of the “Vision 2030” plan
The development of Saudi fashion is in line with Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” goal. Launched in 2016, this vast economic and social modernization plan aims to diversify and extend the Kingdom’s activity beyond oil, by increasing the share of non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) from 16 to 50%, while by strengthening the private sector’s contribution to GDP. from 40 to 65 percent. Finally, Vision 2030 also aims to increase women’s participation in the labor force to 30%, from the current 22%.
According to a report published in March 2023 by the Fashion Commission, the Saudi fashion sector is expected, by 2022, “to contribute 1.4% of the Kingdom’s GDP, or a contribution of 12.5 billion US dollars in terms of of gross value added”. The document specifies that this added value is mainly generated by consumption, linked to wholesale and retail activities.
Regarding human numbers, the document informs that by 2022, according to estimates, “the fashion ecosystem is expected to represent 1.8% of the total Saudi workforce, employing 230,000 people”. The majority of this workforce is female (52%).
Concretely, to succeed in developing the Saudi fashion sector, the Kingdom must invest upstream in the value chain and increase its capacity in the production of clothing and textiles, as well as in product development. Currently, the country is heavily dependent on imported raw materials and finished products. Although some resources already exist in the segment of raw hides, leathers and synthetic textiles, this area remains largely untapped and not innovative enough from a technical point of view.
Today, the fashion landscape in Saudi Arabia has a high proportion of imported products (mainly from China). Although clothing exports increased by 11% between 2012 and 2021 (mainly to neighboring countries such as the United Arab Emirates), imports increased by 42% over the same period.
Action points other than the development of products and industries are also put in place to support development: education and creation, retail, storytelling and organization of events, and sustainability. In 2018, Saudi Arabia organized its very first Fashion Week.
In June 2023, Prince Mohammed bin Salman met President Emmanuel Macron to support his country’s participation in the organization of the 2030 World Expo. While the Saudi leader was still perceived as a pariah on the international chessboard due to his role in the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the man was pardoned. According to our colleagues from France 24, since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MBS has come out of its global isolation to meet and greet the leaders.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing by: Rachel Douglass.
