All Man: The International Male Story is now streaming on Amazon Prime





“All Man: The International Male Story is streaming now on Amazon Prime. The documentary about the mail-order clothing company that revolutionized menswear is currently available to rent for $4.99. The story spans three decades of the unlikely but lasting impact of catalogs on fashion, masculinity, and sexuality in America. Gene Burkard, a once-hidden Midwest and GI, found freedom in San Diego, where he transformed menswear into something cosmopolitan, carefree, and edgy. International Male reached gay and straight customers by redefining images of masculinity in American culture, generating revenue and millions of prints. This character-driven documentary profiles a group of strangers who changed the way men would look at themselves – themselves, each other, and how the world would look at them. Here’s their story, courtesy of Giant Pictures, is a modern-day fairy tale about a dream that really did come true. Some may remember the International Male retail store in West Hollywood in the early 90s, on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Ave (across from the Studio One nightclub) before it moved east to Holloway Dr and Santa Monica Blvd in the mid 90’s. It didn’t last long there before it came to a complete stop. The brand offered a combination of sensuality and theatricality that made an impression. The clientele included mature gay men with a penchant for flamboyance, reminiscent of Liberace with those flowing pirate shirts, as well as the Barely There outfit for young men who aren’t afraid to show it all. Narrated by Matt Bomer, Brin Darling and Jesse Finley Reed’s film delves into the hidden realities behind the scenes. Contrary to popular belief, most of the models employed by International Male were straight, and many of the clients were women buying clothes for their husbands or boyfriends. Despite the limited catalog representation, the diverse clientele included many non-white people. These people viewed flamboyant clothing as fodder for romantic fantasies, evoking scenes from gripping romance novels rather than everyday clothing. Many believe that International Male played an important role in liberating men from the monotonous conformity of mid-century fashion, dominated by gray flannel suits. The company experienced both runaway success and eventual decline. This documentary is a lighthearted and nostalgic tribute to this cultural phenomenon. Much like reading an old International Male catalog, it offers both visually stimulating content and moments of amused bewilderment at bold fashion choices. For those who prefer to watch it in person on a bigger screen, All Male is also playing Laemmle NoHo 7 on July 12 and 13: https://www.laemmle.com/film/all-man-international-male-story

