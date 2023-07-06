Men’s Folio Grooming Awards 2023: Best Makeup





While the 2021 edition had 38 categories with 217 products tested before growing to 68 and 286 respectively in 2022, the 2023 edition of our Grooming Awards involves a batch of 10 judges, an in-house team consisting of Editor-in-Chief Asaph, beauty and skincare director Bryan, and group creative director Izwan alongside an external that includes makeup artists Larry Yeo, Eric Lim, Kenneth Chia, Priscelia Wong and content creators Naz and Kevin Brendan testing 477 products across 90 categories. The 2023 Men’s Folio Grooming Awards put more emphasis on hydrating products through various formulations, different types of sun protection for different skin types, and the introduction of technology to make routines simpler yet more elegant. Trust us: you’re going to love these 90 winners. From top clockwise:

BEST EYEBROW PENCIL Gucci Beauty Stylo A Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pen

Besides doing the obvious, like adding definition to brows with the perfect formula, size, and gain, Kenneth also recommends using it to add undetectable fullness to his stubble. BEST ALLINONE CONCEALER IT Cosmetics Bye Bye UnderEye Full CoverageAnti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

While Kenneth notes that there are other concealers out there that offer full coverage, this one feels luxurious on the skin with great stretch that doesn’t streak makes it a clear winner. BEST POWDER FOUNDATION MAC Cosmetics StudioFix Powder Plus Foundation

Loving how it looks on the skin because it never feels obvious, Kevin loves that it’s buildable and never feels too heavy on the skin. He also notes that its sturdy packaging makes it unbreakable. BEST MOISTURIZING LIQUID FOUNDATION Hourglass AmbientSoft Glow Foundation

Finishing on the skin with a natural glow and with added benefits like blurring of lines, pores and texture, Sha adds that it also feels weightless. BEST OIL CONTROL LIQUID FOUNDATION MAC Cosmetics StudioFix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

One of the few foundations of its kind that can be manipulated from sheer coverage to full coverage, Larry also recommends it, as it has a soft, natural matte finish.

From left to right:

BEST MOISTURIZING PRIMER Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas

Don’t be fooled by the lightness of this bottle; according to Priscelia, the product in it provides an all-day super-shiny finish and a luxurious feel on the skin. BEST MATIFYING PRIMER Fenty Beauty Pro Filtr Mattifying Primer

The silky, weightless formula of this product ensures a matte finish that doesn’t dry out to a taut finish, according to Eric, who also uses it throughout the day to remattify the skin. BEST LIP BALM Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm

Giving instant hydration that never dries too greasy or heavily, another thing Kevin notes about this product is that it has a pleasant scent that never overpowers. Photography Jaya Khidir

Styling Manfred L. Once you are done with this story, click here to catch up with our May 2023 issue!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/112786/mens-folio-grooming-awards-2023-best-makeup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos