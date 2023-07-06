The power of the flowers ! Sophie looks stylish in her 1600 Emilia Wickstead dress as she attends a military event

The Duchess of Edinburgh cut an effortlessly elegant figure as she took the salute at the Household Division Beating Retreat Musical Spectacular in London yesterday.

Sophie, 58, opted for a sophisticated midi dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for the occasion during the Horse Guard’s Parade.

The 1,600 shirt dress sells for 1,600 and features a pretty blue and white floral print.

In addition to the long sleeves, the floral dress has a feminine pleated skirt and a thin, delicate belt.

The Duchess chose to undo a single button at the very stop of the dress and paired it with nude leather Prada high heels.

Pictured: The Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, opted for a sophisticated midi dress by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead, for her engagement in London

The mother-of-two completed her ensemble with a blue croc-effect clutch from one of her favorite handbag designers, Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie swept her shoulder-length blonde hair into a ponytail, which showed off her blue flower-shaped earrings.

Additionally, the royal opted for minimal make-up for the engagement – ​​where she received the salute from the officers attending the ceremony.

The Duchess wore her bronze smokey eye and finished her makeup with pink lipstick.

The annual Beatings Retirement Ceremony at the Horse Guard’s Parade is an important part of the Army’s ceremonial calendar.

The ceremony dates back to 16th century England and was traditionally used to recall troops from the front lines.

It takes place at sunset and sees troops performing drills and lighting fireworks and cannons to the beat of military music.

The concert raises money for the Army Benevolent Fund which helps soldiers and veterans and their families.

Pictured: Sophie seen at The Household Division Beating Retreat musical performance at Horse Guards Parade last night

The mother-of-two pictured marching ahead of the troops during the military ceremony in London

Pictured: Sophie seen taking the salute at the event in London yesterday. The annual Beatings Retirement Ceremony at the Horse Guard’s Parade is an important part of the Army’s ceremonial calendar

The mother-of-two completed her ensemble with a blue croc-effect clutch from one of her favorite handbag designers, Sophie Habsburg.

Last night was the first time the Duchess of Edinburgh has attended the event since receiving her new title in March.

Tonight Princess Anne, 72, is due to attend the third night of the event in her capacity as General, Admiral and Chief Marshal of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Earlier this week, Sophie was spotted enjoying a meal with friends at La Loma, part of private club Oswald’s, located in Mayfair.

She opted for a gold silk shirt which she tucked into navy blue trousers, which had flattering patterns down both sides of the leg.