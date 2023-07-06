Florence Pugh bares it all once again in a see-through gown at Valentino’s Paris Couture show. See viral photos, video | fashion trends





When it comes to taking fashion risks without worrying too much about the backlash and feeling good about yourself, the name Florence Pugh comes to mind. Florence is one of the celebs who has worn risque style statements with elegance and fierceness, breaking the internet – remember when she attended Valentino’s Fall/Winter 23 fashion show in a sheer dress in hot pink tulle with no backing -groove below? A year later, the actor did it again by stripping naked in a see-through dress for Valentino’s Couture show in Paris. Scroll to see her viral look. Florence Pugh shows it all in a see-through Valentino dress at the Paris Couture show. (Instagram) Florence Pugh reveals herself at the Valentino Couture show in Paris Valentino presented its Un Château Haute Couture fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection at the Château de Chantilly, north of Paris. Florence Pugh was one of a long list of celebrities who attended the show. The Don’t Worry Darling star embraced the ‘Free The Nipple’ aesthetic by going braless in a puffy lilac tulle sheer gown. Photos and videos of the Parisian actor posted online. Fans praised her for her bold sense of style and for her badass looks with panache. Florence Pugh’s nude dress decoded Florence Pugh’s sleeveless lavender tulle dress is designed by Valentino. It features a plunging v-neckline, ruffled sleeves, sheer silhouette, low back, dramatic train, pleated design and a chic black bow on the back. She wore the ensemble with a gold septum nose ring, dainty Tiffany & Co. earrings and earrings, statement rings and black Valentino mega pumps with killer high heels. The actor completed the look with a hot pink and blonde buzz cut. Finally, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, blush pink lipstick, subtle eyeshadow, blush cheekbones, rosy base and contoured face completed the glamorous choices. Florence Pugh in a sheer pink Valentino dress Earlier, when Florence wore the see-through dress to attend Valentino’s Fall/Winter 23 fashion show, she received backlash online. However, Florence took it all in her stride and gave the haters an appropriate response, asking them to “grow up and respect people.” Florence Pugh movies Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will be seen in Dune: Part Two along with Timothe Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler and more stars.

