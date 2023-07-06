7 Fashionable Ways to Dress Over 60, Stylists Say – Best Life

Thanks to social media, styles are falling in and out of fashion faster than ever, making it hard to keep up with at any age. As a result, figuring out which trends work with your personal aesthetic can be a lot more daunting, especially if you’ve spent years keeping pieces in your closet. But if you want to follow the hottest styles after 60, you’re in luck, because stylists say there’s no age limit for dressing fashionable.

“The good news is that most of the rules of dress that mature women should follow are based on comfort and an awareness of what suits them best,”joana walker, writer and fashion specialist to Margo Paige, tell Better life. “Women over 60 who choose to follow the latest trends, whether chic, flashy or sporty (or all together), need to remember that age is just a number, and all that they would do before, they can do it now.”

Even for those who feel comfortable trying out new trends, it can be hard to know where to start. If that sounds like you, read on for seven tips for staying on the over 60 trend.

Basics are making a comeback in the fashion world. Basic pieces are essential in your capsule wardrobe, acting as the basic elements for any refined and elegant look.

“Basics never go out of style and are wardrobe staples for all seasons and decades!”Rosie Mangiarottifashion and apparel expert and founder of Perkies, said. “Keeping basic essentials in your closet and adding on-trend clothes to the ensemble are easy ways to gradually add on-trend pieces to your style.

If you try to follow the “old silver aestheticeveryone’s talking about, you’ll definitely want some elevated basics on hand to elevate your look. (Think crisp shirts, polished white sneakers and argyle vests.)

As hard as Gen Z may try to convince you, you don’t have to give away your favorite pair of skinny jeans or anything they’ve deemed dated. In fact, you can easily adapt your existing wardrobe to changing trends by adding accessories.

“Try the trendy accessories first!” said Mangiarotti. “It’s an easy way to rock trendy looks that you can add to your wardrobe. Think new boots, a hat, or some trendy new jewelry.”

Elisabeth Kosichcertified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Stylingalso recommends starting small with accessories because at the end of the day, “the trend is fleeting.”

“Because of this, be disciplined by first assessing how many dollars you’re willing to spend on it, then start small with props to assess whether the trend warrants a larger investment,” she says. “If asymmetrical hemlines are in, try a shoulder bag to echo the line and test it out before buying skirts. When shoulder pads make a comeback, accessorize with a scarf over your shoulders to experiment extra volume above the waist before buying a wide-shouldered blazer (and potentially a one-season wonder).”

She adds, “Never forget that accessories are a cheap and fun way to mitigate trend risk, so use them wisely.”

Similar to strategy with props, you can also add different layers.

“Add a trendy jacket or sweater to your typical look to add new elements to your style,” suggests Mangiarotti.

You can’t really go wrong with a well-tailored denim jacket, but you can also opt for a lightweight linen jacket, perfect for those chilly summer nights.

Similar to her suggestions on basics, Mangiarotti says neutrals are another avenue to try out trends.

“If you’re hesitant to try something new, start with the article in a neutral tone,” she says. “These colors are easier to pull off and a great way to work up pops of color!”

You’ll look chic and stylish in a pair of long black or cream linen shorts, which you can pair with a fitted white shirt. If you haven’t already, it’s also worth getting some white jeans, they go with everything and are the perfect summer basic.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While neutrals offer great options for creating outfits, Mangiarotti and Kosich say adding color is one of the easiest ways to look and feel fashionable after 60.

“Take Pantone’s Color the Year as your first cue, and if it’s bright, add a scarf, tote, shoe, or lipstick as an accent color for an on-trend touch,” she recommends. -She. “If it’s a neutral, consider a more substantial investment in your wardrobe, such as a jacket, cashmere sweater or seasonal handbag. Never forget that accent colors are fleeting. and that neutrals stand the test of time.”

When it comes to dressing fashionable after 60, you also need to consider the length of your skirts, pants, and shorts.

“They say hemlines fluctuate as often as the stock market, which can be hard to follow,” Kosich says. “Simplify things after 60 by fitting hemlines below the knee only, forgoing anything above. Keep skirt lengths from one inch below the knee to one inch above the ankle and instead focus on design trends A-line, Pencil, Wrap, Bubble, Ruffle, Ruffled, Layered, Pleated, Asymmetrical and adapt them sparingly.This will keep you both trendy and age-appropriate at the same time. “

The same goes for your pant legs, and if you want to branch out beyond your skinny jeans, Kosich recommends getting your feet wet with a tapered style. When shorter styles are popular, opt for a “timeless capri or anything short.”

“Remember that after 60 years, a nod to the trend is just enough to be a trend,” Kosich notes.

Walker also warns you against completely overhauling your wardrobe just to stay on trend. We are all well aware that styles come and go, and especially as we age, our closets are often filled with reliable pieces that have stood the test of time.

“Being over 60 is not the time to drastically change your style,” says Walker. “Instead, honing in on the style you’ve loved all these years is a much smarter move. If you’ve always loved baggy pants, there’s no reason to ditch them for dresses after you hit the mark. age of 60.”

Instead, Walker recommends supplementing your wardrobe. Try buying kitten heels that have made a comeback or a chic designer belt. “Add high-end jewelry and welcome the new you!” she says.