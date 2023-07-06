The bride wore a Danielle Frankel beaded dress to get married at the foot of the Elk Mountains | vogue

Lawyer Eve Levin and pro baseball player Matthew Bowman met in college in 2013 and have been together ever since, finally getting engaged at home in early 2021. We got engaged right after the vaccines were cleared, but before they were widely available, and decided to plan the wedding for nine months later, not realizing now, it seems, naively that the pandemic was far from over, says Eve, noting that although they took many precautions, they always limited the guest list to a smaller circle of friends and family than they otherwise might have.

Their intimate wedding finally took place in the fall of 2021 in Crested Butte, Colorado. My family’s roots in Crested Butte go back to the 70s, and it’s very dear to me and Matt, says Eve. It wasn’t an easy decision, although the things that make Crested Butte Crested Butte also make it a tough place to plan a wedding. But we knew that if anyone could rise to these challenges, it was Stef.

The couple worked with a wedding plannerStephanie Coveto orchestrate their perfect wedding weekend. Choosing Stef was the first and best choice we made, says Eve. We three are kindred spirits. She made the planning process not just a tolerable means to an end, but a special experience in itself. It doesn’t hurt that Stef also has impeccable taste and is the best at what she does, but that was just lily gilding.

Eve was equally shrewd when it came to her wedding weekend wardrobe and went out of her way to choose looks that felt like an outward expression of who she is, without thinking too much about whether or not it was bridal. or timeless. I also tried to choose things that I could put back or reuse and that I had fun finding and wearing, because the other purpose of a marriage is to have fun, she explains . The first thing she did was search for vintage mostly online. A lot of what I wore was pre-loved, the bride said.

Eve found a corseted Alaa button and a pair of J. Mendel shorts on The RealReal that she wore to sign the marriage license at the Gunnison, Colorado courthouse. At the rehearsal dinner, she wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana blouse and trouser set from One of a Kind Archive, complete with a tarot minaudire from Maria Grazia Chiuris’ debut collection for Dior that she also found on The RealReal. And at the welcome party, she wore an old Cline sweater she found on eBay, with an Alaa raffia skirt and her grandmother’s squash flower necklace.