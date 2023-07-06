Christina Hendricks’ hourglass curves have fans doing a double take in skintight black dress





Christina Hendricks is no stranger to showing off her curves in skin-tight outfits, but her latest look has her followers doing a double take. The 48-year-old showed off her slimmer physique in a fitted black dress by Zac Posen that fell just below her knees. The dress featured puff sleeves, elegant crochet embroidery and a scoop neckline that highlighted her bust. Christina accessorized with gold Dolce & Gabbana embellished earrings and a classic Chanel clutch. She wore her fiery red hair in a chic low bun and kept her makeup minimal with a touch of coral blush and a pink lip. ©Instagram Christina Hendricks rocked a beautiful Zac Posen dress Captioning several photos of her look, she simply wrote, “Dinner with friends,” and it wasn’t long before her followers were flooding her with rave messages. “It’s an unacceptable heat!” commented one. A second said: “My lungs stopped working.” A third added, “Damn! That figure! That face! That human! I love love love.” ©Instagram Christina Hendricks looked stunning in her cinched-waist black dress Christina often leaves her followers in awe of her hourglass figure, but she hasn’t always been applauded for her curves. Before playing in Mad MenChristina once revealed that she had been passed over for many roles because of her looks. Christina announced her engagement to partner George Bianchini, a Steadicam operator, in March. Sharing her happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “We proposed and said yes!!! I will love him and take care of him forever.” ©Instagram Christina accessorized with gold D&G earrings The photo showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who looked stunning in a black polka dot mini dress. George is no stranger to television as he has worked on shows such as The ring road, the time traveler’s wife, And fraternityas well as Christina’s old show good girls. The couple were first photographed together in October 2021 at Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibit in Georgia. Christina was previously married to the actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before filing for divorce in December 2019. ©Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed their split date as April 19, 2019, according to court documents. The former couple publicly announced their split in October 2019, sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts. He said: “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with opportunities. incredible. ©Instagram Christina seems to have lost weight in recent months “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.” He concluded: “We will take the time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

