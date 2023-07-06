Fashion
Pampita wore a patent leather Barbie chore dress that showed off her figure
pumped After spending a few days in Ibiza with friends and meeting her daughter in Madrid, she is finishing her job in Thailand. associate with the brand pandora The model entered the world of jewelry and surprised everyone with her Barbie chore style at an event.
The brunette left Argentina a few weeks ago and traveled the world. Karo Ardohen worked closely with the luxury jewelry brand to learn more about the production of the accessories and had the opportunity to visit a factory to see the whole process of making a piece of jewelry.
,Argentina captured Telandia“, expressed the model during an evening of pure celebration with Zaira, where both surprised by their talent for dancing. But what caught the most attention was the dress that Pampita wore, because of her trip. During the class, she allowed us to see this outfit in different styles. Which suits you very well.
Following the Barbie Corps style to the letter, which consists entirely of pink dresses and as if it were a Barbie doll, Ana Garca Mauritn’s mother wore a knee-length patent leather dress. The fabric construction helped the model’s figure stand out and the corset neckline gave her a sophisticated look.
Usually we see Carolina with easy to combine neutral colors, but on her travels she has encouraged a strange combination of colors like passion red, fuchsia and a mix between mustard and brown. pumped She completed her pink party look by applying gel to her hair, as she has been doing for the past few days, and opted for silver high heels for contrast and to continue the basic Barbie standard.
