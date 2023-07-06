TTAB rules allow unique building designs to gain trade dress protection

The designs of the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, and the Seminole Tribes Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida were at issue (see Figure 1).

With a double set of case law opinions Del Rio Palace (88412764 and 88437801; TTAB; May 25, 2023) and Seminole Tribe of Florida (87890892; TTAB; 25 May 2023) the TTAB has laid the groundwork for determining whether building designs can be protected as service marks.

In It iscase, Hilton requested separate registrations for the 3D design of the river and street sides of its hotel building due to their unique and easily recognizable design, consisting of a pattern of alternating protruding and receding rectangular shapes created by the assembly of the modular rooms of the hotel . Similarly, Seminole Tribe argued that its guitar-shaped building is akin to product packaging, which can be protected under trade dress.

In both cases, the TTAB began by confirming that a building structure, if inherently distinctive and not merely a product design, could constitute protected trade dress. He also likened hotel design to product packaging, eliminating the need to demonstrate secondary meaning.

The board anchored its analysis of each hotel in Supreme Court precedents set by Two pesos against Taco Cabana (1992)AndWal-Mart Stores vs. Samara Bros. (2000) However, he ruled that only the building design of the Seminole tribes was protectable trade dress.

Why TTAB Decisions Differed

The results for Hilton and Seminole Tribe diverged due to differences in the distinctiveness of each building’s design.

In hilton, the TTAB determined that the record did not demonstrate that the design of the Palacio del Rios was sufficient to differentiate it from competing hotels. Although Hilton submitted statements from customers claiming that the design of the hotels was unique, the board did not credit this evidence on the grounds that the customers had no personal knowledge of what was common in the hospitality industry and that declarations were substantially rare.

In Seminole, the TTAB found that the filing reflected that no other hotel had Hard Rocks’ unique guitar design. Analogizing his decision to Frankish companies (2015)in which a monster truck stood out from all other monster truck designs on record, the board concluded that the guitar’s design was inherently distinctive.

Impact of the decisions

Now that hotels have opened the door to building design brands, it remains to be seen if owners of other unique buildings will follow suit and apply.

As these cases collectively demonstrate, developing a supporting case based on compelling evidence of uniqueness is likely necessary to ensure protection of trade dress for building design.