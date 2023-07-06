And just like that… Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: All the Substance, Not the Style





And just like that… could finally find its place. I don’t mean to be presumptuous, but episode four gave us 45 minutes that was more akin to his sex and the city sister than all the others that preceded her. Carrie goes in circles about her age after her 70-plus-year-old former editor Enid (Candice Bergen) alludes to them being in the same bracket. Charlotte, meanwhile, investigates the case of the missing cum after Harry appears to have gone missing. And Miranda tries to engage in a threesome with Che and their ex-husband before remembering that no matter how many tattoos she gets, she’s still Miranda. AJLT was never going to be a direct continuation of SATC, especially since these women have aged, they have new problems, new priorities, new net assets. But eventually, it looks like we’re landing somewhere that feels familiar. While the scenarios seem closer to SATC than ever, the clothes still leave a little to be desired. There aren’t many wow moments in ALIVE! In fact, in one scene, Carrie wears a simple men’s polo shirt when she’s out to lunch and not even in a cute way, to wear as a dress; no brooch, not a flower adornment. It’s almost sacrilege. The funniest fashion moments are provided by secondary players and what might have been the biggest look of the hour (when she heads for the alive start-up party) results in a pretty silk peasant dress. And when has anyone ever described Carrie Bradshaw’s style as pretty? That being said, there are some intriguing pieces throughout Episode Four, from the Seemas animal print jacket to Lisas birthday party time. And while the latter’s guests may never see her in the dress, we can still enjoy (and buy) it for ourselves. Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Candice Bergen returns to the SATC universe like old door vogue editor-in-chief, Enid Frick, resulting in a delightfully uncomfortable encounter between the two over brunch. Enid is sorry for the loss of Carries, but she too suffered a tragedy: she was fired from vogue. Luckily, her Ask Enid newsletter rivals Goop, and she’s starting another publishing business of her own online magazine called alive, targeting an older demographic and she wants Carrie to get involved. The two discuss desirability in their contrasting looks: Carrie, in a pink jacket with embroidered balloon sleeves over a blue polka dot dress; and Enid wearing a white jacket, adding her own whimsy with a blue pearl necklace and a Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Capucines bag. While Carrie is stuck in an impromptu brunch get-together, Lisa and Charlotte experience a new kind of freedom, the one you enjoy when your kids go off to camp for the summer. The Todd Wexleys and York Goldenblatts reunite to say goodbye to their children at the Armory, then prepare for whatever they can do in their newfound free time. And while most moms would don leggings and a denim jacket for that farewell, LTW and Charlotte wear, as usual, head-to-toe designer. Despite the supposed good weather (it’s summer, after all), Lisa bundles up in a green Louis Vuitton jacket and white Rosie Assoulin pants with a Valentino scarf around her neck and a yellow Veronica Silicani bag in her hands. Charlotte, meanwhile, wears her uniform of a button-down shirt dress, this time by Brandon Maxwell. She decorates the room with a strawberry-adorned belt and a braided Lulu Guinness bag, although according to her and Harry running away, these will all be on the bedroom floor the second they get back to their apartment. Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Carrie has really experimented in the world of hats this season and taking fashion risks isn’t all going to pay off. While the black woven top she wears to have coffee with Seema is interesting, it turns Carrie into a daytime witch (not helped by the oversized muumuu-style dress she pairs it with). A strand of pearls and a woven shoulder bag pull the look together, but the hat probably should have been saved for next week’s Halloween episode. Seema sticks to her uniform of a nude jumpsuit, adorned with a gold belt, Fendi bracelet and ear cuff. A Lemaire crescent bag in a similar hue completes the monochromatic ensemble, and although the hugely popular handbag is no longer available in the sand hue, you can find it in an equally neutral light brown. Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max The Originals (minus Samantha, plus Anthony) get together for lunch and some classics SATC conversation. The subject of choice? Ejaculation or at least its absence in Charlotte and Harry’s sex. The daytime outing allows for more casual looks for attendees, and Miranda actually manages to be the dressiest, wearing a belted Nili Lotan dress. Charlotte, meanwhile, wears a blue polka-dot blouse with a ruffled collar, while Carrie keeps it low-key in a men’s Ralph Lauren shirt. And even though normally menswear isn’t really on our minds when we look AJLTwe should note that Marni’s Anthonys Earthy Knit Polo Shirt is a great choice. Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max When the kids are away, the parents… drink espresso martinis and talk about work. At least, that’s on Todd Wexley’s agenda as the couple head to the bar to celebrate their kids leaving for the summer. Sure, Lisa brings some brightness to the occasion, but this time she opts for a monochromatic look consisting of a cropped version of the Solace London crepe dress with chiffon pleated sleeves and the Jimmy Choo fringed Bon Bon bag. . Miranda may have moved from California, but she’s bringing West Coast style to New York. It must be her new tattoo, which inspires her to wear pieces like this pink and orange print halter dress. It’s no surprise that LTW had to go all out for their big wedding anniversary, a four-course meal, a rented restaurant, and a gorgeous sequin dress and cape from the 2023 Rianna + Nina station. Unfortunately, Herbert forgets to press send invites, which means few people are around to enjoy Lisa’s party-planning triumph. Charlotte, however, is of course present, wearing a light pink Emilia Wickstead dress with a Cult Gaia Eos clutch in her hand. Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max If the Fendi Baguette was the bag of sex and the city, the Fendi Peekaboo is perhaps the bag of And just like that… I don’t believe an episode has gone by without the accessory being featured, and this time it’s seen on Seema’s arm, completing another tonal look. The realtor gives Carrie a little pep talk over the phone in a fitted tan jumpsuit with a Valentino belt. It’s the perfect clean base for his top layer, a metallic animal print jacquard coat from Adam Lippes. Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Carrie, meanwhile, brings some color to the conversation, speaking to Seema on the other end of the line in a peasant-style dress dyed in yellow, purple and brown. She teamed the romantic piece with metallic yellow heels and a beaded striped clutch, wearing the ensemble to attend an event for Enids Alive. Just don’t take pictures near women with walkers, advises Seema. That would be a brand killer for you. Carrie heeds the advice, although she takes a picture alongside Enid and guest star Gloria Steinem with no walkers in sight.

