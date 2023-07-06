Fashion
And just like that… Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: All the Substance, Not the Style
And just like that… could finally find its place. I don’t mean to be presumptuous, but episode four gave us 45 minutes that was more akin to his sex and the city sister than all the others that preceded her. Carrie goes in circles about her age after her 70-plus-year-old former editor Enid (Candice Bergen) alludes to them being in the same bracket. Charlotte, meanwhile, investigates the case of the missing cum after Harry appears to have gone missing. And Miranda tries to engage in a threesome with Che and their ex-husband before remembering that no matter how many tattoos she gets, she’s still Miranda. AJLT was never going to be a direct continuation of SATC, especially since these women have aged, they have new problems, new priorities, new net assets. But eventually, it looks like we’re landing somewhere that feels familiar.
While the scenarios seem closer to SATC than ever, the clothes still leave a little to be desired. There aren’t many wow moments in ALIVE! In fact, in one scene, Carrie wears a simple men’s polo shirt when she’s out to lunch and not even in a cute way, to wear as a dress; no brooch, not a flower adornment. It’s almost sacrilege. The funniest fashion moments are provided by secondary players and what might have been the biggest look of the hour (when she heads for the alive start-up party) results in a pretty silk peasant dress. And when has anyone ever described Carrie Bradshaw’s style as pretty? That being said, there are some intriguing pieces throughout Episode Four, from the Seemas animal print jacket to Lisas birthday party time. And while the latter’s guests may never see her in the dress, we can still enjoy (and buy) it for ourselves.
