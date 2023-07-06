Fashion
Passion 4 Fashion Week Returns Ahead of Expo Week
Indianapolis will soon transform into a hub of style and glamor with the return of Passion 4 Fashion Week ahead of the Indiana Black Expos summer celebration.
Founded in 2017 by Indy-based stylist and designer Nicole Ren, Passion 4 Fashion Week aims to provide opportunities and resources to industry professionals who otherwise wouldn’t get them. From catwalks to photoshoots and interactive workshops for models, designers and stylists, Ren said Passion 4 Fashion Week is all about celebrating the diversity, creativity and passion that drives the fashion industry. ‘Indianapolis while providing additional support beyond the track.
We just needed something different, you know, something that would get people excited about summer fashion,” Ren said. I created Passion 4 Fashion Week, and in doing so, I connected with so many designers and models simply because we gave them so much more opportunity than just being part of the Expo fashion show.
Passion Fashion Week 4 goes above and beyond the norm of typical fashion weeks, as Ren said they accept everyone and focus on building confidence, body positivity and promoting good mental health. The week not only showcases aspiring and experienced models, stylists and designers, but also prepares them for other fashion weeks and photoshoots by teaching both the business side and the talent side of the industry and honing their talents, whether it’s editorial modeling, fashion styling or makeup. artistry, Ren said.
We support the models in all aspects, again, it’s a family of models that we tried to create, Ren said. The meaning of Passion 4 Fashion Week and the reason why we accept everyone for Passion 4 Fashion Week is that some designers or some Fashion Weeks do not accept everyone. We do it because we never know what someone is going through.
The week begins on Sunday July 9 with the Model Shootout. Ren said they will have four photographers and over 130 models who will have the chance to build their portfolios, get comp cards and network to help them prepare for future events.
Monday Night Fashion takes place July 10, with a show at Hovito Ultra Lounge, located downtown at 234 S. Meridian St. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and features Nate Redd Clothing, Allure de Chenel, Mahaba de Cora, Urban Hippie Co., and more. Free entry.
On July 11, Ren will host a Beauty and Shopping Masterclass on Facebook Live from 6-8 p.m. in partnership with Lancme. Guests can join the live on facebook.com/passion4fashionweek.
The following day, July 12, the Blankus Jazz & Blues event is a preview of menswear with Allen & Allen Mens Clothing, featuring a live jazz performance. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Blankus Luxury Lounge, located at 501 N. College Ave, and the suggested attire is on trend.
On July 13, the Rooftop Thursday Fashion Show will feature Gran Coramino, Divas Kitchen and more at the Regions Building, 211 N. Pennsylvania St., from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at exporooftop.com.
BIE’s free outdoor concert will feature a fusion of live entertainment and fashion interviews beginning at 6 p.m. July 14 at the American Legion, 700 N. Pennsylvania St. Although Passion 4 Fashion Week is an entity separate from Indiana Black Expos Summer Celebration, they are teaming up for the IBE Fashion Show on July 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center. Ren said the range will include BGals Couture, Allen & Allen Mens Clothing, KoKo Mystique, Chokolate by KoKo Brown, Cold Butterflies Custom Designs, Kankou Elegance, Talia, Nina Parker and more, in addition to a 50 Years of Hip Hop HairTribute.
RELATED: Indiana Black Expos Summer Celebration: What You Need To Know
However, those who are not selected for the IBE fashion show can still participate in Fashion Week Passion 4, Ren said.
To wrap up Passion 4 Fashion Week, the evening of July 16 will include the grand opening of Divas Kitchen and Fashion Show at 120 Market Suites, 120 E. Market St., beginning at 4 p.m. Diva is one of Passion 4 Fashion’s models. Week whom Ren said he continued to support outside of the fashion industry.
I picked models, of course, Diva is a great example that she still likes to model, but she’s a great cook, Ren said. So, you know, we kind of find some of them doing makeup and stuff, and we just try to tap into what they do really well, and then on top of that, just try to support them in any way way.
For more information on Fashion Week Passion 4 and each of the events, go to passion4fashionweek.com.
Contact editor Chloe McGowan at 317-762-7848 or ch[email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @chloe_mcgowanxx.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianapolisrecorder.com/passion-4-fashion-week-returns-ahead-of-expo-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Passion 4 Fashion Week Returns Ahead of Expo Week
- Distil.ai Raises $1.1M to Strengthen E-Commerce Customer Data Platform and Expand Team — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Ruins of Munich synagogue found in river 85 years after Hitler destroyed itExBulletin
- Instagram chats set to launch July 6 amid Twitter troubles – The Hollywood Reporter
- Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station on July 7
- From Parineeti Chopra to Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood celebrities join Threads
- Connect to cloud execution from Apigee x using PSC
- The Horizon agreement is a success, but also a warning
- Imran Khan indicted for attacking Pakistani military, former Pakistani PM now has 150 charges against him
- Indonesia ready to work with PNG in downstream minerals: Widodo
- > US Department of Defense > Contract
- Stephanie Hsu says she’s fought her love of art before. The actress is now making waves in Hollywood.