Passion 4 Fashion Week Returns Ahead of Expo Week

Indianapolis will soon transform into a hub of style and glamor with the return of Passion 4 Fashion Week ahead of the Indiana Black Expos summer celebration.

Nicole Ren, Founder of Passion 4 Fashion Week (Supplied Photo/ Nicole Ren)

Founded in 2017 by Indy-based stylist and designer Nicole Ren, Passion 4 Fashion Week aims to provide opportunities and resources to industry professionals who otherwise wouldn’t get them. From catwalks to photoshoots and interactive workshops for models, designers and stylists, Ren said Passion 4 Fashion Week is all about celebrating the diversity, creativity and passion that drives the fashion industry. ‘Indianapolis while providing additional support beyond the track.

We just needed something different, you know, something that would get people excited about summer fashion,” Ren said. I created Passion 4 Fashion Week, and in doing so, I connected with so many designers and models simply because we gave them so much more opportunity than just being part of the Expo fashion show.

Passion Fashion Week 4 goes above and beyond the norm of typical fashion weeks, as Ren said they accept everyone and focus on building confidence, body positivity and promoting good mental health. The week not only showcases aspiring and experienced models, stylists and designers, but also prepares them for other fashion weeks and photoshoots by teaching both the business side and the talent side of the industry and honing their talents, whether it’s editorial modeling, fashion styling or makeup. artistry, Ren said.

We support the models in all aspects, again, it’s a family of models that we tried to create, Ren said. The meaning of Passion 4 Fashion Week and the reason why we accept everyone for Passion 4 Fashion Week is that some designers or some Fashion Weeks do not accept everyone. We do it because we never know what someone is going through.

The week begins on Sunday July 9 with the Model Shootout. Ren said they will have four photographers and over 130 models who will have the chance to build their portfolios, get comp cards and network to help them prepare for future events.

Monday Night Fashion takes place July 10, with a show at Hovito Ultra Lounge, located downtown at 234 S. Meridian St. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and features Nate Redd Clothing, Allure de Chenel, Mahaba de Cora, Urban Hippie Co., and more. Free entry.

On July 11, Ren will host a Beauty and Shopping Masterclass on Facebook Live from 6-8 p.m. in partnership with Lancme. Guests can join the live on facebook.com/passion4fashionweek.

The following day, July 12, the Blankus Jazz & Blues event is a preview of menswear with Allen & Allen Mens Clothing, featuring a live jazz performance. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Blankus Luxury Lounge, located at 501 N. College Ave, and the suggested attire is on trend.

With runway shows, photo shoots, interactive events and more, Passion 4 Fashion is an opportunity for fashion industry professionals to learn and participate in events during Expo week. (Photo provided/Nicole Ren)

On July 13, the Rooftop Thursday Fashion Show will feature Gran Coramino, Divas Kitchen and more at the Regions Building, 211 N. Pennsylvania St., from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at exporooftop.com.

BIE’s free outdoor concert will feature a fusion of live entertainment and fashion interviews beginning at 6 p.m. July 14 at the American Legion, 700 N. Pennsylvania St. Although Passion 4 Fashion Week is an entity separate from Indiana Black Expos Summer Celebration, they are teaming up for the IBE Fashion Show on July 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center. Ren said the range will include BGals Couture, Allen & Allen Mens Clothing, KoKo Mystique, Chokolate by KoKo Brown, Cold Butterflies Custom Designs, Kankou Elegance, Talia, Nina Parker and more, in addition to a 50 Years of Hip Hop HairTribute.

However, those who are not selected for the IBE fashion show can still participate in Fashion Week Passion 4, Ren said.

To wrap up Passion 4 Fashion Week, the evening of July 16 will include the grand opening of Divas Kitchen and Fashion Show at 120 Market Suites, 120 E. Market St., beginning at 4 p.m. Diva is one of Passion 4 Fashion’s models. Week whom Ren said he continued to support outside of the fashion industry.

I picked models, of course, Diva is a great example that she still likes to model, but she’s a great cook, Ren said. So, you know, we kind of find some of them doing makeup and stuff, and we just try to tap into what they do really well, and then on top of that, just try to support them in any way way.

For more information on Fashion Week Passion 4 and each of the events, go to passion4fashionweek.com.

