How The Witcher explores its own history through fashion, architecture and weapons

As the witcher grew beyond its first season and expanded not only with multiple seasons but also with prequels, the team behind its visual design also had to expand their ambitions. In particular, he must have thought a lot about world history and how it influenced the way things like fashion and architecture evolved on the continent. It could be as simple as the material used to craft swords in a single time period or as large as a ruin in the main timeline that was once a beautiful structure in the past.

For Andrew Laws, a production and concept designer on the series, all of these details are key to making the witcher the universe looks like a real, inhabited place. Most of the time you don’t see everything [the details], he explains. But I think it has an effect on the end result of the final product.

This has become particularly important with Origin of blood, a prequel set 1000 years before the main timeline. Laws, who worked on both shows, says the idea of ​​introducing the Elvish world, which was more prevalent during this time, actually started in season 2, but it became much more pronounced with Origin of blood. And it is most visible in the architecture of the world.

This architectural language has been continuous.

By the time we arrived at Origin of blood, there were already the premises of the language that we wanted to deepen, explains Laws. But we also knew that language was something we would continue to see more of in the witcher himself. You see a lot of that, especially in the Shaerrawedd at the start of Season 3. This architectural language has been continuous. From a design standpoint, it’s interesting to see not only what a ruined civilization is, but also what it looked like at its peak. How you see a ruin, and your perception of what it might have looked like, versus what it really was, and what the modern view of it may be missing.

a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-gray”>Image: Susie Allnutt / Netflix a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-gray”>Image: Susie Allnutt / Netflix a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-grey”>Image: Netflix

Another example is Aretuza, one of the most emblematic places in the witcher universe, a sort of academy for budding mages. Although the history of the building is not really told to you explicitly, you can see it in the design. It is an Elvish structure that was taken over by humans, who continued to add and build.

So there is a crossover of the two languages, says Laws. And that’s one of the things that I really liked about the idea of ​​Aretuza: there is an evolution of the architectural language. The main backbone of the building is the Elvish structure, but within it the human element has brought its own language. There is therefore a juxtaposition of the original Elvish arches against the more Roman arches of the building’s main courtyard. It’s fun to play with this evolution.

The team thought about weapons and armor the same way. Nick Jeffries, a gunsmith on the show, says that the weaponry in the witcher is generally based on the late medieval period of our world. This includes both the style of the equipment but also the materials used. As long as they fit in that period, they were good, he says. So when it came time to work Origin of bloodhe had to backtrack but with some caveats.

For the prequel, I pushed the design back while keeping in mind the technology they would have, he says. This means that while weapon designs are generally based on the Bronze Age, they are built with steel because the elves had access to this technology. There is certainly a style of design from an earlier era, but with the caveat that we have used materials and methods that, in our world, have yet to be invented.

a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-gray”>Image: Susie Allnutt / Netflix a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-gray”>Image: Susie Allnutt / Netflix a:hover]:text-gray-63 [&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-dark black:[&>a:hover]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a:hover]:shadow-underline-gray [&>a]:shadow-underline-gray-63 dark:[&>a]:text-gray-bd dark:[&>a]:shadow-underlined-gray”>Image: Susie Allnutt / Netflix

For Deb Watson, makeup artist and hairstylist for both shows, exploring history in this way has been a creative and liberating experience. It pushed me to be more forward-thinking than I would have been back then. [main] Witcher world, she said to work on Origin of blood. We took the rules we had learned in our Witcher world, but then break them, push them and think about Origin of blood like a time before. So we wanted to have the roots of Witcher look in Origin of blood. As if there had been a blank of memory, but that certain things had filtered out.

We wanted to have the roots of the Witcher looks in Origin of blood.

You can also see the evolutions along the main line Witcher series that take place on a much shorter timescale, as the characters can change drastically from season to season. More infamously, the bard Dandelion (Joey Batey) took on a much darker look starting in Season 2, complete with new rockstar hair and a red trench coat. While it’s not quite as shocking, Season 3 features a similar makeover. Istredd (Royce Pierreson), a mage and archaeologist who had an appropriately bookish look on the show, now has long, flowing hair and an equally flowing coat. And according to Watson, the choice came from the actor himself.

In the middle of season 2, Royce said to me: I really wish I had longer hair, she explains. And we looked at the story points and the time in the story and talked with [showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich], and she said there wasn’t really enough time in our story to explain the fact that her hair was longer. But he really wanted to. So he said, what about season 3? And then, of course, Season 3 came along, and the first thing he said to me was, So, about that longer hair, Deb.