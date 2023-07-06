Deciphering the strategy behind the Dior Connected B33 NFT sneakers for men





Dior Oblique connected B33 sneakers for men in limited edition, one of 470 delivered with … [+] Digital Twin Collectible and associated benefits. Dior Today saw the highly anticipated first drop of the Dior Mens B33 connected trainers. This first phase consists of a limited and numbered edition of 470 pairs that fuse mohair with the Dior Oblique canvas, emblematic of the house. Other models, in mohair, Dior Oblique canvas and Dior Tears denim, will be available on July 13. While all B33 sneakers feature an encrypted digital key, a near-field communication chip placed in the sole of each right foot that can be scanned via smartphone to access a personal and secure platform offering dedicated services, this first edition Limited also comes with a Digital Twin Collectible secured on the Ethereum blockchain. Forbes can reveal that these 470 pairs of limited-edition Dior B33 sneakers with the Digital Twin Collectible will include additional utility in the form of early access to an exclusive drop from the Kim Jones Dior Mens Fall 24 collection. Dior Homme B33 connected sneakers from the Dior Tears Capsule collection. Dior/Casper Kofi < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Within the personal and secure platform, holders can access the chain shoes’ certificate of authenticity as well as information on the various stages of the manufacturing process and preview announcements for future Dior sneaker launches. Reading between the lines, the aforementioned platform has the potential to form the genesis of a token-based Web3 loyalty program for Dior, similar to those operated by Lacoste and adidas. The certificates of authenticity are linked to a provenance token based on Aura Blockchain Consortium technology, of which Dior parent company, the LVMH group is a founding member alongside the Prada group and Cartier (part of the Richemont group). Dior Homme B33 connected sneakers from the Dior Tears Capsule collection. DIOR/CASPER KOFI Via Aura Consortium, LVMH has already created products with chain certificates of authenticity for high jewelry Lora Piano and Louis Vuitton. Forbes may reveal that Certificates of Authenticity are also compatible with Apple and Android wallets, meaning they can be saved to the holder’s smartphone in the same way as a credit card, ticket or debit card. Ordinary Web2 fidelity. This facility represents an important bridge between Web2 and Web3 in that it helps to get people used to this latest technology through a mechanism with which they are already familiar. The manner in which the sneaker’s blockchain-based attributes have been communicated is notable for the absence of terms such as non-fungible token or Web3, likely due to potentially unfavorable associations with cryptocurrency due to market volatility. . Web3 investor Megan Kaspar, who was also one of Louis Vuitton’s unofficial ambassadors for its VIA Treasure Trunks launch, commented via Twitter last week that brands’ approach to discreetly integrating Web3 into their products is the fashion. Such an approach makes perfect sense for Dior, which is traditionally more of a low-key luxury house than its Louis Vuitton counterpart. As Web3 entrepreneur gmoney recently stated Decrypt.co: I think every brand should have a unique approach that speaks to them. It’s about being authentic to their heritage and their brand, taking their time and really being mindful of how they go about it. Gmoney, which launched its own blockchain-native luxury fashion brand 9dcc in 2022, attended the Kim Jones Dior Mens fall 24 show in Paris last month. Gmoney attends the Dior Homme Spring 24 show in Paris. Dior

