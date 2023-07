The entrance to the parade of a woman in Native American dress pulled by a rope sows indignation and confusion

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) An entry into a Fourth of July parade in Iowa sparked confusion and outrage from a woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing a Native American dress. Commenters on Facebook and other social media sites were puzzled by Tuesday’s entry into a parade in Muscatine. Some questioned whether this was a disapproving comment on the treatment of Indigenous people or an endorsement of that treatment. Mayor Brad Bark said he spoke with the group responsible and was told their intention was to pay tribute to the Cherokee Nation and how unfairly its members were treated. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for order and calm and for efforts to tackle the roots of days of unrest in the country sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy. French courts are working overtime in fast-track trials for more than 3,600 people arrested in unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy caught on video. Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are facing the shooter face to face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre. A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service is making her first public comments on the incident. representing Megan Burton, the woman on the horse, told the Quad City Times that the performance was on behalf of the Cherokee National Treasure, a group that honors distinguished Cherokees. Burton said she and the woman who appeared to represent a slave were both of Native American descent. The host of the parades, the Grand Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that it does not condone this behavior and that this entry does not represent our community.

