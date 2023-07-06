Keke Palmer’s boyfriend faces backlash for shaming her see-through dress at Usher concert





Keke Palmers’ boyfriend and father of her newborn is facing backlash after criticizing her on social media for wearing a see-through dress to an Usher concert. Palm tree, which welcomed a baby with Darius Jackson earlier this year, donned a sheer polka-dot dress with a bodysuit underneath at the Ushers Las Vegas residence on Wednesday, where the singer serenaded her with his hit There Goes My Baby. Jackson shared a video clip of Palmer and Usher hugging as he sang to her on Twitter, writing, This is the outfit even though…you’re a mom. Her tweet quickly sparked outrage online, with many calling out Jackson for shaming Palmer’s clothes and doing so publicly. Yet despite the frenzy of condemning tweets, Jackson doubled down. We live in a generation where a family man doesn’t want his children’s wife and mother showing booty cheeks to please others and being told how hateful he is, he said. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals I believe. I remain my case, he added. His account was deleted Thursday morning, but screenshot of his tweets circulated on Twitter. The tweets were met with an outpouring of outrage. Don’t go with a villain if you can’t handle a villain, a twitter user writing. The problem is that you have this discussion on the internet, you just embarrass her for no reason, if you have any problem, communicate with her and her only, another added. Imagine your girlfriend is KEKE PALMER and you have the audacity to publicly shame her on social media, a social media user said. Internet user Palmer said “deserves better than an insecure man who would not only say it publicly, but also think[s] usually that way.” “He stole her moment when she really looked so happy and I hate that,” another said. NBC News has reached out to representatives for Palmer for comment. Palmer appeared oblivious to the controversy, sharing photos Wednesday night of her appearance at the concert on Instagram. I wish I had taken more pictures but we were late!” she captioned while posing in the dress. “I’m telling you all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher, YOU HAVE TO GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!. Giving the theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just plain iconic. J ‘ve been really inspired as a performer,” she added. Usher commented, “The Big Boss!! Thanks for coming.” Palmer gave birth to son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February. In a Instagram post at the time, she shared photos of her and Jackson in the hospital room holding their newborn baby. “Only 48 hours to be parents!” she wrote in her caption. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! …Welcome to the world, baby Leo.”

