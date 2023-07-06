What are the UConn men’s basketball goals for the 2023-24 season?

It’s the pinnacle of what a college team can accomplish, the absolute pinnacle for a head coach. With that comes trips to the White House, the New York Stock Exchange, the New York Athletic Club, and a whole bunch of ceremonial first pitches at a whole bunch of different baseball parks.

There’s nothing the Huskies can do next season to top what they accomplished so dominantly in March and April. But there are several goals and milestones that UConn hasn’t achieved in a while that will be within reach this season. And those are goals and milestones that are very important to coach Dan Hurley.

Last season, Hurley said the team had four goals: win the Phil Knight Invitational, win the Big East regular season championship, win the Big East Tournament title and win the NCAA Tournament title. The Huskies achieved “only” two of those goals. Next season they will do more.

Here’s what to look for:

Big East Tournament Championship

It may be the one Hurley wants the most, cutting the nets Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. He almost sensed, at times, that Hurley wanted this more than an NCAA tournament title, perhaps because it seemed a little more accessible. But UConn haven’t even made it to the Big East tournament final under Hurley, beaten in the semifinals for the past three years by Creighton, Villanova and Marquette, respectively.

The Huskies haven’t won a Big East tournament since Kemba Walker’s five-win-in-five-night miracle in 2011. Of course, there have been seven years in the American Athletic Conference, where Kevin Ollie’s Huskies have won a title conference tournament in 2016.

Hurley East Great East basketball. He grew up in the league footprint, played at Seton Hall, now coach of UConn. If UConn ends up leaving for the Big 12 (or elsewhere) in the near future, winning the Big East tournament in the Big Apple would be a delicious icing on the cake.

Big East Regular Season Title

It’s crazy that UConn has won three national titles and made four Final Fours since last winning a Big East (or any conference) regular season crown. The 2006 Huskies were co-regular season champions with Villanova before being shocked by George Mason in the Elite Eight. UConn will definitely be looking for a regular season title this season. But it won’t be easy.

UConn may be the defending national champion, but Marquette is the Big East’s defending regular seasonAnd tournament champions. The Golden Eagles went 17-3 in the Big East last season, winning the league by two complete games. They beat UConn twice in three games last season. They bring back all the key players except Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a first-round pick from the Mavericks who is a big loss. But with the return of Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek and Sixth Man Award winner David Joplin set to replace O-Max, Marquette can’t skip a beat.

And don’t sleep on Creighton, who brings 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner and versatile stud Baylor Scheierman back to a team that lost on a last-second shot in the Elite Eight at San Diego State… team UConn injury beat in the national championship game.

UConn finished 13-7 and in fourth place last year in the Big East. The Huskies lost their top two scorers (Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins) and perhaps their most indispensable player (Andre Jackson Jr.) to the NBA. But they still have Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton and the “Fab Five” coming.

Is it fair to say Marquette or Creighton could be picked ahead of them in the preseason coaching poll? Of course. Can the Huskies claim their first Big East regular season crown in 18 years? Absolutely.

Beat a ranked team on the road

Yes, even in a national championship season, UConn’s long futility against Top 25 teams in real road games has remained intact.

The Huskies have beaten ranked teams like Marquette and Providence at home and powerhouses like Alabama, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Miami on neutral soil. They beat Florida and (finally) Villanova on the road, but neither team was seeded.

Amazingly, UConn still hasn’t beaten a road-ranked team since a victory in Memphis on Jan. 16, 2014. That 10th anniversary is approaching. The Huskies will have chances to break that skein against Kansas, Gonzaga, Marquette, Creighton and maybe others this season.

Beat Kansas

UConn heads to Lawrence, Kansas on Dec. 1 in a battle between the past two national champions (and potential future Big 12 mates). A win would land the aforementioned goal and also be the Huskies’ first against the Jayhawks. They’ve only met three times before, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament and an ill-fated trip to Kansas City with the women’s basketball team on January 25, 1995.

Big East Freshman of the Year

UConn has had five players win Big East Freshman of the Year: Early Kelley (1983), Nadav Henefeld (1990), Doron Sheffer (1994), Khalid El-Amin (1998), and Rudy Gay (2005). None since, although Alex Karaban certainly had a good claim for it last season before losing to eventual first-round pick Cam Whitmore of Villanova. Even Andre Drummond failed in 2012. Daniel Hamilton won AAC Freshman of the Year in 2015, but we guess fans don’t care too much.







Stephon Castle is a McDonald’s All-American and a national top 10 rookie. He will almost certainly be the league’s preseason freshman, and if he’s as good as at least one of his fellow 2023 recruits says he ishe will also be honored in March.

Big East Player of the Year

Hasheem Thabeet is the last Husky to win it, sharing the prize with Pitt’s DeJuan Blair in 2009. Emeka Okafor, Caron Butler, Richard Hamilton (twice) and Ray Allen also won, and Shabazz Napier was AAC player of the year in 2014.

It won’t be easy to win it this year, with defending POY Kolek returning, along with fellow All-Big East first-team picks Kalkbrenner and Bryce Hopkins. But who’s to say that Clingan can’t win this award? Or Karaban? Or even Newton?

Big East Coach of the Year

Dan Hurley has yet to sniff out that award. Shaka Smart won last season, Ed Cooley the year before and Mike Anderson in 2021. All deserved it.

Typically, the award goes to the coach who flips a team chosen to finish in the middle or bottom of the pack and finish one of the best teams in the league. UConn will almost certainly be picked to finish in the Big East’s top three this season. But if Hurley can masterfully guide a relatively young team to the top of the league, outplaying guys like Cooley, Smart, Rick Pitino, Greg McDermott and Sean Miller along the way, he’ll be a perfect candidate for the award.

Two NBA lottery picks?

Clingan and Castle are both projected as 2024 lottery picks by numerous draft simulations. The last time UConn had it was in 2012, when Drummond and Jeremy Lamb were both among the top 14 picks. If the Huskies are able to match that next June, they can only hope it follows a better season than that underperforming 2012 team.

Consecutive NCAA Championships

No team has done it since Billy Donovan’s Florida teams in 2006 and 2007. Before that, Coach K’s 1991 and 1992 Duke teams. Before that, we have to go back to John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty.

Donovan and Kzyrzewski recently told Hearst Connecticut Media how difficult it will be for Hurley & Co. to repeat. But Donovan thinks Hurley can do it.

“He’ll know exactly what he’s getting into,” Donovan said.