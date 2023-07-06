Fashion
A tradition of recycling wool offers lessons for fast fashion
The demand for clothing made from recycled fabrics is increasing as awareness of textile waste grows.
Mario Melani sits on a pile of folded blankets on the floor of a warehouse in Prato, Italy, surrounded by heaps of discarded wool sweaters and scarves. It expertly cuts buttons, zippers, embroideries and labels to strip garments down to fabric. It’s a critical step in transforming used wool into new fabrics, a tradition of textile makers in the Tuscan town that dates from the mid-19th century.The alternative to all of this would be the trash, says Melani.
At 94, Melani has spent more than six decades working as aCenciaiolo,or ragman, a term that belies the local sense of pride in craftsmen like him, who can recognize a composition of materials by simple touch. Prato has more than 7,000 businesses who specialize in part of the city’s clothing and textile industries in which wool recycling plays a major role, including the small family business that Melani owns, The brothers Melani Sauro and Simone & C.
In Prato, the production of new fabrics from used wool generally follows this process: the garments are stripped manually and the scraps are crushed mechanically. Then these fibers are mixed by color to achieve the desired shade. After a carding machine disentangles and aligns the fibers in one direction, the material is spun into yarn and undergoes quality testing before being woven on a loom into a textile.
Historically, global wool recycling has been driven by economic opportunities and necessities, such as during disturbancesin the fleece business. Today, environmental concerns are driving the demand for recycled wool, as consumers seek garments made primarily of reused natural fibers instead of synthetic materials, many of which can only be recycled through expensive and complex processes involving chemicals.
Textile makers giving wool a second life can’t keep up with interest, saysDalena White, secretary general of the International Wool Textile Organisation, a trade group that identifies wool recycling centers in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Pakistan, but does not track recycled volumes. It is a growing trend. It happens everywhere.
Wool represents only about 1% of world production of textile fiberstherefore recycling discarded woolen garments cannot offset the environmental impact of the global fashion industry. This sector generates estimated 10% of global carbon emissions and produces more than 100 billion clothes every year, or about 14 for every person on Earth, with tens of millions of pieces of clothing thrown away every day to make way for new ones.
Yet the approach of wool recyclers offers a circular economy model that can be emulated. As part of its efforts to combat climate change, the European Union last year adopted a strategy for sustainable and circular textiles which outlines the commission’s future actions, including setting requirements to facilitate textile recycling and informing consumers about raw materials, manufacturing and product recycling through a digital product passport. In terms of the use of raw materials and greenhouse gas emissions, the consumption of According to the bloc, textiles have the fourth biggest impact on the environment and climate in the EU, after the food, housing and mobility.
We need stricter regulations in the industry. The end consumer must become more aware of the origin of a garment, saysMarco Mantellassiwho is co-CEO ofManteco SpA, a third-generation family textile producer in Prato, with his brother Matteo. Mantecoaccounts Kering S.A. And LVMH should Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE among buyers of fabrics it produces from its MWool brand recycled wool. The company, which also manufactures fabrics from materials such as viscose, lyocell, and recycled and virgin cotton, had revenue of $97 million ($104 million) in 2022.
Depending on the quality of the second-hand wool it uses, Manteco may include virgin wool and recycled or virgin nylon in some of its products. The company also recycles scraps generated when garment companies cut garments from rolls of fabric. According to Mantellassi, Manteco’s strict controls during the production process, as well as technological innovations, allow it to create luxury recycled wool fabrics. The circular economy is important, but if you don’t offer a good product to the customer, he won’t buy it.
Manteco says its recycled wool has a significantly lower carbon footprint than virgin wool and many other textiles. Producing one kilogram of its MWool generates 0.62 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent, a measure used to compare various greenhouse gases, while the same amount of shorn fleece from a sheep creates 75.8 kg of CO2e, indicates the company in itslife cycle assessment study. Cotton and polyester generate 4.69 kg of CO2e and 4.31 kg of CO2e respectively, according to the company, citing data from the Life Cycle Inventory Database provider.Ecoinvent.
Identifying which materials are best for the environment is not straightforward, as the impacts of processes and supply chains are not always comparable, and recyclability is just one element to consider when designing. sustainability assessment. For example, if wool can be mechanically recycled, more than 1 billion sheep involved in its production produce burps worldwide containing methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Synthetic materials, in addition to not being easily recycled, can release microplastics into the washout threat to ocean creatures, which is not an issue with natural fibers.
It’s not apples to apples,hudson, executive vice president of market impact for Worldly Holdings Inc., a technology platform that aggregates materials data for businesses to better understand the impacts of supply chains, said in an e -mail. According to Worldly, sustainability claims should be treated with caution as they may not reflect actual non-binary impacts.
Although recycling textiles tends to have a lower environmental burden than producing new materials, the mechanical process of replenishing wool results in a shorter fiber length than virgin fleece. This limits the number of times you can recycle the material, according to Jol Mertens, director of Higg Product Tools, a data-driven analytics suite for brands that helps measure the sustainability of apparel, footwear and textiles, owned by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. This extends the life of existing materials but does not completely replace the need for new fibers, Mertens said in an email.
To boost textile recycling, garment designers and apparel brands need to communicate better on how to increase the circularity of materials and supply chains, says Hasnain Lilani, founder of the Karachi-based companyDatini fiberswhich markets recycled wool fibers that it extracts from used clothing as well as conducts research on the durability of the materials. The company, set up two years ago after Lilani had worked as a textile trader, currently recycles 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes of woolen garments a year and hopes to expand its operations to 10,000 tonnes by 2024.
The real sustainable solutions come from material producers and recyclers working with raw materials and post-consumer products, says Lilani. Fashion brands need to listen and invest in the back-end for more sustainable supply chains.
