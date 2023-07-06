Chlo says goodbye to Gabriela Hearst

The news

After months of speculation, Chlo has said its creative director, Gabriela Hearst, is leaving the French fashion house after a three-year tenure.

A statement on Thursday confirmed that the womenswear collection due to premiere Sept. 28 during Paris Fashion Week would be her last for the brand.

Why it matters: Chlo was in the running to become a beacon of sustainable fashion

Ms Hearst, an Uruguay-born women’s ready-to-wear and accessories designer, founded her eponymous luxury brand in New York in 2015 before joining Chlo in December 2020. Chlo is one of the few fashion houses belonging to the luxury goods group. Richemont, which has historically focused its main growth ambitions on its jewelry brands like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, but has recently invested in its fashion brands, including Alaa.

For many observers, the combination of Ms. Hearst and Chlo seemed like a sensible match. The designer has long been a champion of raising standards of transparency and sustainability in the industry. And in 2021, Chlo announced it was the first luxury fashion house to achieve B Corp certification, which categorizes how a business tries to operate for social good and to earn money. The world’s wealthiest shoppers, it seemed, were taking a liking to ethical fashion at exorbitant prices. The Nama sneaker in knitted suede and recycled mesh was a best-seller and, according to its managing director, Riccardo Bellini, the brand has seen sales increase by 60% in the past two years.

But rumors throughout 2023 indicated that Ms Hearst and Chlo could go their separate ways, in part due to the pressures placed on the designer by her transatlantic schedule. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Hearst continued to run her New York-based business while running the Chlo design studio in Paris.

Context: Industry-wide designer upheaval

Ms Hearst’s exit comes following the departures of many creative directors at all stages of their careers: Jeremy Scott from Moschino, Tom Ford from Tom Ford, Rhuigi Villaseor from Bally and Ludovic de Saint Sernin from Ann Demeulemeester.