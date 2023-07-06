Fashion
Michael Rubin’s White Party Was a Festival of Celebrity Little White Dresses
If you were a celebrity who wasn’t at Haute Couture fashion week, then you were most likely attending the all-white 4th of July party held at Michael Rubins’ estate in Bridgehampton, New York.
Everyone from Beyonc, Jay-Z, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Justine Skye, Kylian Mbapp and many more.
Lala Anthony Wore a Sheer draped silk dress Christopher Esber.
Kim Kardashian wore a Alaïa Crop Top and a long skirt which she also wore in black. His sister Kendall Jenner wore this as a dress.
The fringe details about Lori Harveys Dress Loewe + Paula Ibiza gave me holiday vibes.
Justine Skye looked sensational wearing a In the waters silk bra and long skirt that fell beautifully on her body. The image below shows how Justine’s look started as a dress.
Hailey Bieber didn’t go the pure route, selecting a ruched backless dress from Colonel MaygelAnd Kendall Jenner wore the sheerest, sheerest, tiniest dress of them all. Giving a whole new meaning to the term, barely there.
@loriharvey
And we don’t play tag
Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
Jennifer Lopez arrived dressed in a very summery outfit Elie Saab pleated dress with cutouts from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, adorned with a Valentino GaravaniSuperveebag and the Lana ‘Jennifer’ nameplate necklace.
The actress was joined by her husbandBen Affleckand her daughter-in-lawPurple.
One without a bra Emily Ratajkowski wore a veil Barragn Xochi long dress.
You couldn’t have a billionaire party without Beyonce And Jay Z in the building, despite his busy touring schedule.
Beyoncé wore aLong lace dress Jacquemus La Robe Dentelle on a Mercy Agent Provocateur satin corset which she styled with a distinctive pair of Dolce & Gabbana Rain sunglasses which continues its love affair with funky shades.
Credit: Michael Rubin Instagram, Splash, Back Grid and Vetessa
Shop the look
FTC Disclaimer: Keep in mind that I may receive commissions when you click on links and make purchases. However, this does not affect my reviews.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.redcarpet-fashionawards.com/2023/07/06/michael-rubins-all-white-party-was-a-celebrity-little-white-dress-fest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Henry Cavill married? The Witcher actor’s girlfriend in 2023
- Tiafoe, Eubanks, Shelton want to be game changers
- Michael Rubin’s White Party Was a Festival of Celebrity Little White Dresses
- EBRD commits 80 million to Enterprise Investors fund
- Google clarifies value-based bidding in week-long social series
- EEE detected in mosquitoes in Barry County
- Xi Jinping wants China to expand combat, war planning: agency
- Reviews | The rage and joy of Donald Trump MAGA America
- Things to do: Frida’s Pasin, Sucka Flea Market and Swap, Asian Art Museum Bollywood Film Series
- TSU Marks Historic Milestone as First HBCU to Introduce Ice Hockey
- Understanding the Growing India-Israel Strategic Cyber Partnership
- Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mansion has been searched by Russian security forces.