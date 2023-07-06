Inside our audience research on the state of menswear

Traditional notions of menswear still dominate the landscape today; think how quickly we call a tuxedo a classic or timeless look for men. But suits and ties, traditionally masculine garments, are now more widely purchased by consumers spanning all gender expressions than ever before. For Gen Z, shopping between genders is less about transgression and more about normalizing the option.

In order to understand how today’s consumers interact with menswear and to explore the role gender labels currently play in fashion, Highsnobiety conducted its first-ever study on the state of menswear. In March 2023, we surveyed 396 participants about their shopping experiences across all gender categories, and the opportunities and barriers they encounter while doing so.

Here is what we discovered:

An overwhelming 90% of respondents agreed that traditional dress codes are no longer necessary; respondents consider it more important to communicate individuality via clothing than to perform gender. The fact that 74% of male-identifying readers stay on top of news related to men’s and women’s fashion, with the majority agreeing that gender categories aren’t as much of a determining factor in choosing a garment as it once was. For people of all genders, the expression of their individuality is now the most notable determining factor when making a purchase.

Communicating individuality means prioritizing the clothes that best communicate a message. These garments are exemplified by designers like Grace Wales Bonner, who juxtaposes gendered garments, pairing Savile Row suits with embellished skirts; while Jonathan Anderson and Emily Adams Bode both apply artful, traditionally feminine designs to their menswear collections.

Our research shows a consumer who values ​​authenticity in aesthetics above all else. The runway (and wardrobe) is a place for storytelling and art, and it should reflect more current and unconventional representations of identity.

However, we have also seen a consumer who is hyper aware of the intentions of the brands they engage with. When surveyed, 71% of respondents said they could tell when a brand is truly investing in fluidity or simply co-opting style. They cited Martine Rose and Wales Bonner as leaders in fluid fashion. It’s a logical choice, given that Roses’ work deftly explores Jamaican nightlife and vintage underground culture to include less traditional male silhouettes through rave clothing. As Wales Bonner intersects African diasporic fashions with his English roots to rethink what menswear can be, opening up the silhouettes of men’s shorts to airy skirts. Both designers attract fashion-forward shoppers with their bold designs: 70% of respondents expressed enthusiasm for unconventional approaches to masculinity and femininity in fashion.

Our findings also indicate that a path toward reassessing these gendered definitions must consider size inclusiveness. In a survey, 68% of respondents would rather have one size inclusive of general releases and collaboration sneakers than exclusive sneakers at all. It can seem limiting to be left out of the conversation based on sizing. As the culture shifts to think beyond the binary, it’s important to keep consumers informed about the details. We also found that the lack of information on the size and fit of the product, for example, was a significant obstacle, concerning 65% of women and 57% of men surveyed.

Now more than ever, style means standing out within interdependent webs of identity and culture. Clothing is important in its ability to assert itself and express itself, but the current way fashion categorizes men and women seems disconnected from how our pioneering audience actually buys. For them and for us, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear are civic, evolving, lively and responsive categories. The goal is not to abolish these categories, but rather to liberate boundaries and encourage the multitudes to finally celebrate what happens when personal style is fueled by endless choice.

