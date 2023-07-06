Two Bayside women create fashion brand Widow Is A Five Letter Word to help people deal with grief

BAYSIDE Ilana Cabrera had it all. She lived in Bayside and was married to a loving husband and caring father.

“He was the best dad ever,” she said.

Cabrera was madly in love with her husband.

It was the happiest day of my life and I remember it almost every second,” she said, holding a photo from their wedding day.

But life can change in an instant.

And he died after falling down the stairs in our basement.”

Coming down from the furniture, he slipped. He fell into a coma for about 50 days. After those almost two months, Cabrera decided they had waited long enough and tried everything they could. Doctors took him off life support and his children said goodbye to their father in January 2021.

It was hard to manage. So Cabrera joined a mourning group for widows. It was then that she met her friend Lisa Coffman.

Ilana Cabrera and Lisa Coffman Lisa Coffman with husband Mike (left). Ilana Cabrera with her husband Dave (right).

“(My husband) was funny and smart and he was also an amazing father,” Coffman said.

Coffman’s husband died of advanced-stage muscular dystrophy in May 2020.

I’m not sad when people talk about him. What makes me sad is the thought that he might be forgotten,” Coffman said.

The two bonded through their trauma and grief. They walked together and talked about their feelings as widows and single mothers.

Then they had an idea.

Presentation – Widow is a five letter word. It’s a fashion brand and organization designed to help widows through the grieving process. It was launched in April 2023.

It’s a way of saying that I want to talk about my loved one. I want to talk about how I really feel, not just hello how are you, I’m fine,” Cabrera said.

Some shirts are serious and some are comical.

James Groh Two shirts available from Widow are a five letter word.

Like, you know, wearing a shirt that says I kissed a dead body, you know, it’s silly enough that I hope if I wear it in public you might laugh,” Coffman said.

Other shirts say Good Mourning, Plot Twist, Widower Strong, Feeling Extra Griefy, Dead Dads Club, and more.

“We’re all dying, and if you’re married unless you die together, flip a coin, one of you is going to die and one of you is going to be left in grief,” Coffman said.

It’s hard to know what to say or how to approach someone about such a dear loss. These shirts help open the conversation.

Try to normalize grief and comfort yourself while expressing yourself through clothes because sometimes you don’t always want to say it,” Cabrera said.

You can get involved by visiting the site. Each shirt costs $28. Meanwhile, with the boutique Cabrera and Coffman are writing a blog detailing their journeys through grief.

Life changes fast, so it’s important to face discomfort, whether it’s talking about your feelings or carrying them to your chest.

