Fashion
Two Bayside women create fashion brand Widow Is A Five Letter Word to help people deal with grief
BAYSIDE Ilana Cabrera had it all. She lived in Bayside and was married to a loving husband and caring father.
“He was the best dad ever,” she said.
Cabrera was madly in love with her husband.
It was the happiest day of my life and I remember it almost every second,” she said, holding a photo from their wedding day.
But life can change in an instant.
And he died after falling down the stairs in our basement.”
Coming down from the furniture, he slipped. He fell into a coma for about 50 days. After those almost two months, Cabrera decided they had waited long enough and tried everything they could. Doctors took him off life support and his children said goodbye to their father in January 2021.
It was hard to manage. So Cabrera joined a mourning group for widows. It was then that she met her friend Lisa Coffman.
“(My husband) was funny and smart and he was also an amazing father,” Coffman said.
Coffman’s husband died of advanced-stage muscular dystrophy in May 2020.
I’m not sad when people talk about him. What makes me sad is the thought that he might be forgotten,” Coffman said.
The two bonded through their trauma and grief. They walked together and talked about their feelings as widows and single mothers.
Then they had an idea.
Presentation – Widow is a five letter word. It’s a fashion brand and organization designed to help widows through the grieving process. It was launched in April 2023.
It’s a way of saying that I want to talk about my loved one. I want to talk about how I really feel, not just hello how are you, I’m fine,” Cabrera said.
Some shirts are serious and some are comical.
Like, you know, wearing a shirt that says I kissed a dead body, you know, it’s silly enough that I hope if I wear it in public you might laugh,” Coffman said.
Other shirts say Good Mourning, Plot Twist, Widower Strong, Feeling Extra Griefy, Dead Dads Club, and more.
“We’re all dying, and if you’re married unless you die together, flip a coin, one of you is going to die and one of you is going to be left in grief,” Coffman said.
It’s hard to know what to say or how to approach someone about such a dear loss. These shirts help open the conversation.
Try to normalize grief and comfort yourself while expressing yourself through clothes because sometimes you don’t always want to say it,” Cabrera said.
You can get involved by visiting the site. Each shirt costs $28. Meanwhile, with the boutique Cabrera and Coffman are writing a blog detailing their journeys through grief.
Life changes fast, so it’s important to face discomfort, whether it’s talking about your feelings or carrying them to your chest.
It’s time to watch your time. Broadcast local news and weather 24/7 by searching TMJ4 on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, etc.
Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/two-bayside-women-create-fashion-brand-widow-is-a-five-letter-word-to-help-people-process-grief
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech placed 4th in the Big 12 preseason football poll
- Two Bayside women create fashion brand Widow Is A Five Letter Word to help people deal with grief
- Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates
- Google delays development of first truly custom Pixel chip until 2025
- Northwest Syria: Cross-border access essential to meet growing needs
- Merit-seeking to hold Imran after NAB law changes
- Chinese weapon must dare to fight, says Xi Jinping
- Watch Covid inquiry continue as court set to rule on Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages
- Joko Widodo’s visit to Papua sparks new hope in New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens’ hostage saga
- The Bank of England says UK businesses will continue to raise prices in response to wage demands.
- New Clues to What’s Happening to Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios
- Min Woo Lee attends cricket with fellow DP World Tour winner, admits England’s beers hit differently | This is the loop