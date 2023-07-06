Fashion
How to style a long summer dress
I don’t know if I’m stirring the pot when I say this, but summer is absolutely the easiest season to dress up. Listen to me: yes, the sun is scorching. Yes, the heat makes you sweat before you even leave the house. The trick to enjoying it is knowing that even on the hottest days, choosing an outfit seems like an impossible task.
Maxi dresses are the one summer outfit that still manages to look completely elevated, despite how little effort they require. All you have to do is slip it on, put on your favorite shoes and get out there. They are completely versatile and offer the option to dress it up with heels, sneakers or anything in between.
The best part about wearing a maxi dress this summer aside from the obvious no pants no problem is how easy it is to make yours feel different every time you wear it . The dress is a blank canvas, with bags, jewelry, and shoe choices waiting to be made to customize the look every time. We’re wearing our maxi dresses to rehearsal this summer and we’re breaking down exactly how we style them below.
Jewelry
When deciding what type of jewelry to pair with a maxi dress, the world is yours. You can keep it simple by wearing your classic, delicate jewelry, or go bold and wear statement pieces like a charm necklace or statement earrings. If you want to make a statement, choose to layer as many pieces as you can muster for maximalist effect.
Shoes
Perhaps even more than the dress you opt for, the shoes you choose to pair with it will determine the whole vibe of your outfit. You can try the viral bad-shoe-for-size theory for a casual-cool effect, or opt for your favorite sandals for a morning when you’re late and just need to get out. Either way, you can’t lose.
headgear
Is it just me, or is there something about wearing a dress that will make you pull out all the accessories in your wardrobe? Hats, scarves, hair ribbons, headbands, everything is good to dress up your summer dress. Wearing a maxi dress is guaranteed to give you the energy of the main character anyway, so why not play up those vibes by adding a sun hat or headband to the mix?
Sun glasses
Sunglasses are the icing on the cake of any good outfit. Whether you opt for a pair in a pop of color to go against a neutral maxi, or choose your tried-and-true classic frames, your sunglasses will add the perfect finishing touch to any dress you choose.
Bags
As we now know, maxi dresses are inherently versatile, so choosing your bag doesn’t have to be a difficult decision, but it is one that will alter your look. If we had to pick one bag style to pair with our maxis this summer, it would be a raffia number that will help you lean into the fun, seasonal vibe of your dress.
An extra layer
While the temperatures can be sweltering outside, we all know that summer also comes with browsing in the chill of an AC. To prepare for whatever your day might bring, including a chilly evening, be sure to pack a layer to pull on in case you need a little extra warmth. A cardigan, blazer or denim jacket will all do the job in style.
5 maxi dress summer outfits
A bright maxi dress with matching sunglasses and a raffia bag
Not going to Europe this summer? You can still dress as you are. With accessories like woven bucket bags and statement sunglasses, you can rock the Amalfi Coast vibe even if you’re heading to a restaurant a block away. Opt for sunglasses in a shade to match your dress to pack a major punch, and choose a bag in a natural texture like raffia or wicker to kick the look up a notch. Minimal strappy sandals work great with this look (but keep them below the ankle; sandals that wrap your calf will cut through the lines of your leg).
A black maxi dress with a clutch and slide sandals
Black is the unexpected spring and summer hue you didn’t know you needed in your rotation. Against a tan and with beachy hair, a black maxi dress will make you feel like a summer goddess. For a night out, pair it with a simple clutch and slide sandals for a high-end uniform you can wear time and time again.
A patterned maxi dress with a sun hat
Sun protection goes far beyond simply wearing your SPF every day. Not only will a sun hat add sun protection to your look, it will give the ultimate coastal cowgirl effect that will make your maxi dress even more chic. Opt for a wide-brimmed woven hat for a coastal effect, or choose a bucket hat in a contrasting pattern for a bit more edginess. For seaside strolls or days walking around town, this look is a no-brainer. If you expect it to be cold anytime of the day, grab your denim jacket and sling it over your shoulders whenever you need extra warmth.
A long satin dress with a blazer and heels
Layering a blazer over a long dress is an easy way to lean into a more formal look. If you’re going to a wedding this summer and want to pack a layer in case you get cold, a blazer is your best bet. This gives a cool “I’m wearing my boyfriend’s suit jacket” effect that a cardigan or wrap top couldn’t dream of. With your favorite pair of heeled sandals and statement earrings, it’s a chic twist on a classic formal event look.
A long bohemian dress with cowboy boots
Didn’t you hear? It’s a cowboy boot summer (or dare we say a cowboy boot year?). The obvious shoe choice for a maxi dress is a pair of sandals, so opting for your cowboy boots instead plays on the bad shoe theory to make the look ultra-cool. Keep the good vibes going by throwing a leather jacket over your dress. This look is a guaranteed pick-me-up for those days when you just need a little confidence.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
