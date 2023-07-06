Menswear: “It’s time” for the men’s breakthrough in haute couture





In recent times, the historically female-dominated world of high fashion has become more inclusive, welcoming men who are willing to break away from the traditional black tuxedo and embrace outfits adorned with feathers, sequins and intricate embroidery. Couture week in Paris saw an unprecedented number of menswear looks. It’s a sign of the times in the rarefied realm of haute couture. “Red carpets today are as much about what men wear as women wear,” said luxury expert Serge Carreira. Stars such as Billy Porter and Timothee Chalamet have pushed the boundaries of their outfits, and the fashion industry is responding to the new demand. “More and more men are allowing themselves to be fancy. It’s the return of the culture of the 18th century, when kings and male aristocrats were not afraid to dress up and be flamboyant”, Pierre Alexandre M’Pele, editor-in-chief of GQ France, told Agence France-Presse (AFP). While ready-to-wear collections have become increasingly unisex, couture has remained an almost exclusively female domain, focused on evening gowns, sky-high heels and wedding dresses. However, that is changing. Both sexes were present for the first live shows of American designer Thom Browne and Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin this week in Paris. Browne offered puffy versions of his gray suits and futuristic coats. De Vilmorin had a unisex wardrobe for people who care little about gender differences in clothing. “It’s not a desire to do things differently…it’s extremely natural for me,” the 26-year-old told AFP. On Tuesday, India’s Rahul Mishra presented male models in sequined suits with a white train. “They weren’t made with that intention, but when we got here we put them on the boys and they looked amazing,” he told AFP, adding that he had used men on its catwalks in India, but never before in Paris. Lebanese George Hobeika has also showcased masculine looks, while Holland’s Ronald van der Kemp has been one of the few to do so for quite some time, dating back to his debut in 2014, saying it comes from his love of “people eccentric”. “Men want to dress in haute couture,” said French fashion designer Julien Fournie. “Those with purchasing power go to London to have a tuxedo or bespoke suits made, which remain classic. But they want fantasy, embroidery, very elaborate leather pieces.” Is a full week of men’s haute couture shows on the horizon? “We are not there yet, but in a few years, why not? said M’Pele. Italy’s Dolce & Gabanna already makes couture lines for both genders, he pointed out. We might not see many of these guys on the streets, M’Pele added, but that’s hardly surprising. “They have much more extravagant lives than ours.”

