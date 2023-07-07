Fashion
Five must-see fashion exhibitions this summer in the United States and Europe



Jul 6, 2023
Whether you are packing your bags for Normandy or New York this summer, your holidays can be a moment of relaxation and culture with a visit to one of the must-see fashion fairs of the moment in Europe and the USA. From Christian Dior to Karl Lagerfeld, passing by Yves Saint Laurent and the late Mary Quant, who died in April, here is a world tour of museums celebrating the creators who have made a lasting mark on the world of fashion.
Christian Dior: The genius of a designer, Granville, France
Granville in Normandy, France is the setting for Christian Dior’s childhood home, Villa Les Rhumbs, where an ongoing exhibition celebrates the creative genius of the great French couturier. This retrospective looks back on the work and the visionary spirit of the creator through several thematic sections, spread over the different floors of the museum. From her childhood, source of inspiration for many of her collections, to the arrival of the house on the world stage, through the highlights of her career – from the famous New Look to fashion shows and boutique openings – this exhibition is an opportunity to get to know the history of the fashion house and (re)discover the work of its famous founder.
“Christian Dior: the genius of a designer”, [Christian Dior: The Genius of a Designer] until November 5, 2023, at the Muse Christian Dior, Granville, France.
Yves Saint Laurent: Transparencies, Calais, France
Just a four-hour drive from Paris, the Cité de la Dentelle et de la Mode is a lace and fashion museum in Calais, on the northern coast of France. This year, she is devoting her summer exhibition to Yves Saint Laurent, and more particularly to the way in which the great French couturier revealed the female body, and played on its sensuality, through the use of transparency. Co-produced by the Muse Yves Saint Laurent Paris, the exhibition presents around sixty garments, as well as accessories, drawings, photographs and videos. It highlights some of the most iconic looks created by one of the most influential designers of the 20th century.
“Yves Saint Laurent: Transparencies” runs until November 12, 2023, at the Cit de la Dentelle et de la Mode, Calais, France.
Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
British fashion designer Mary Quant, who died in April, is celebrated in a show at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow until October 22. This retrospective, which has toured the world, looks back on the highlights of the career of the designer who is credited with inventing the miniskirt, or at least bringing it to the general public. The exhibition presents around a hundred clothes, accessories, cosmetics and photographs from the collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum, the British designer’s archives and private collections. The opportunity to look back on his work, of course, but also on the fashion of the 1960s, embodying the cultural and societal changes of the time.
“Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary” runs until October 22, 2023 at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland, UK.
Andy Warhol: The Textiles, London, UK
The Fashion and Textile Museum in London explores the textile creations of the “pop pope”, Andy Warhol, a little-known facet of the work of the American artist. Visitors will discover no less than 45 textile patterns created by Andy Warhol in the 1950s and early 1960s, evoking a panoply of objects, each more colorful than the next, from ice cream to pretzels, including cut lemons, clowns and candy apples. Visitors will be able to admire these prints in the form of fabrics or clothing.
“Andy Warhol: The Textiles” runs until September 10, 2023 at the Fashion and Textile Museum, London, UK.
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, New York, USA
There are only a few days left to attend this major retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019. The exhibition is a tribute to the creative genius of the great couturier, as well as to his personality, with no less than 150 creations, accompanied by sketches by the designer. From his work methodology and his creative process to his sketches and his relationships with his closest collaborators, visitors will be able to explore many aspects of the late designer’s work, whether at Balmain, Patou, Chlo, Fendi, Chanel or his own brand.
“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is on view until July 16, 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA.
