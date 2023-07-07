Bridgewater volunteers sew dresses for girls around the world





For over a decade, West Bridgewaters Gail McCarthy has been making dresses for girls in poor places around the world. She said she was looking for a way to put her sewing skills to good use and found Dress a girl around the world. The mission is simple, McCarthy said. It’s just to make little summer dresses to give those little girls some dignity and joy to say, Someone in this world loves you and made this dress just for you.” She said the dresses are sent wherever needed. They arrive with underwear in their pockets and, when possible, reusable sanitary napkins. Shorts are sent for boys. Gloria Moran and Evie Delutis volunteered from the start and really got the Bridgewater area chapter of the national charity move with the help of Bridgewater State University. “We went to the university to see if we could get funding, Moran explained. We wrote a grant.” “They gave us money to buy these sewing machines, added Delutis. They gave us money to buy the panties and the elastic and the fabric.” The university also connected the volunteers with cohorts of Mandela scholars who spend six weeks at the university each year. The young African professionals are visiting as part of a State Department program. They study business, civic engagement and public management. Scholar Mpho Digashu comes from South Africa. “The knowledge that has been passed down to us is, I think, one of the biggest products that we now take with us,” he said. Scholars also bring robes back to their homelands. Ebunoluwa Tengbe, from Sierra Leone, said the need is real. “It’s really prevalent in our rural areas, but also in our urban communities,” she said. Tengbe is a lawyer and women’s rights activist. “A big part of what affects women is how we present ourselves to the world and having a dress, no matter how simple it may seem, will make a difference,” she said. Dress a girl around the world McCarthy estimates that Bridgewater volunteers sewed and sent around 8,000 dresses. “We don’t do it to see little girls wearing the dresses,” McCarthy said. price. Dress a girl around the world All of the fabric and labor to make the dresses is donated, but Dress a Girl Around the World volunteers say shipping costs run into the thousands of dollars. Find more information about Dress a Girl Around The World and how to support the effort here.

