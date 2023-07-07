Brent Faiyaz on launching ’90s-inspired fashion label NUWO

Take a quick look through Brent Faiyaz’s discography and it’s immediately apparent that the passionate singer was influenced by the R&B acts that dominated the 90s and early 2000s. Drawing inspiration from the past to create something that’s still fresh and contemporary is an approach Faiyaz has taken from music to his latest venture into fashion.

On July 4, the singer unveiled the first collection for his newly launched clothing brand, NUWO, an acronym for Not Unless We Own. The Los Angeles-based label is a collaboration between Faiyaz and her former photographer turned NUWO creative director, Mark Peaced, shaped by their shared appreciation of ’90s and early ’90s fashion and culture. NUWO, like Faiyaz’s status as a music artist, is also independent, which makes Independence Day a good opportunity to roll out the brand.

In a new interview, Faiyaz spoke to Hypebeast about creating the brand, her personal style, and the importance of self-ownership.





Hypebeast: What is the origin story of NUWO?

Brian: [Pyer Moss founder] Kerby Jean-Raymond gave me the idea to create my own brand. He introduced me to the world of fashion and gave me many of my first opportunities. After that, everyone was still looking for brand collaborations and campaigns, so Kerby encouraged me to try designing and find other creative outlets outside of music.

I sat down with Mark P and we started brainstorming. It was just for fun. We made pieces and gave them to our friends. Family shit. Next thing I knew, they were selling fakes online and everyone was asking for it, so here we are.

NUWO stands for Not Unless We Own. Can you explain the meaning of this and how you landed on it as a brand name?

Ownership has always been important to us. Not just in business, but creatively. Own your personal style. Create your world and live in it. That’s how my friends and I built it. It’s a brand for a lifestyle, I guess.





The collection is inspired by the trends of the late 90s and early 90s. Bright colors, ringer t-shirts. What attracts you to this period of fashion?

I was born in 95. So I just shoot stuff that I loved as a kid. From watching music videos and cartoons to drawing in notebooks and seeing the world as a youngster. I never want to lose sight of that, so I try to keep it fun. Keep it pure.

“Not everything has to be so heavy or political or provocative. Sometimes things can just fly because they fly.

In addition to your music, you have also become known for your sense of style. How would you describe your personal style? Do you see NUWO as an extension of your personal aesthetic or as a completely separate company?

I move around a lot, so my style changes with the weather. It all depends on my mood and the setting, so it’s personal but it’s also a reflection of my environment. There are so many talented creatives in my orbit that I’m inspired by everyone around me.

I’m still outside. I’m still in the mix. So it’s like a network. Someone I’m introduced to may have a genius idea or design and I’m just like cool, let’s do it. I just bet on the people and things I like.





You work on the brand with your former photographer Mark Peaced, who is now creative director of NUWO. Regarding NUWO, how do you divide the workload of design versus more logistical components? Who manages which aspects of the brand?

It’s kind of interesting, but we’ve both learned so many skills over the years that we’ve had to wear so many different hats that it’s seamless. Marks a creative genius. When we shot, we created these basic silhouettes and moodboards from scratch. Every reference, every detail.

More than my photographer, he’s my brother. He taught me most of what I know about fabrics and designer history. We were learning more and more through the process, so this is just the beginning.

NUWO officially debuted during the aforementioned pop-up on July 4th, and some exclusive items are available for purchase through Basic. Space. A web launch for NUWO will take place on July 7th.