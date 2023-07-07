Fashion
Brent Faiyaz on launching ’90s-inspired fashion label NUWO
Take a quick look through Brent Faiyaz’s discography and it’s immediately apparent that the passionate singer was influenced by the R&B acts that dominated the 90s and early 2000s. Drawing inspiration from the past to create something that’s still fresh and contemporary is an approach Faiyaz has taken from music to his latest venture into fashion.
On July 4, the singer unveiled the first collection for his newly launched clothing brand, NUWO, an acronym for Not Unless We Own. The Los Angeles-based label is a collaboration between Faiyaz and her former photographer turned NUWO creative director, Mark Peaced, shaped by their shared appreciation of ’90s and early ’90s fashion and culture. NUWO, like Faiyaz’s status as a music artist, is also independent, which makes Independence Day a good opportunity to roll out the brand.
In a new interview, Faiyaz spoke to Hypebeast about creating the brand, her personal style, and the importance of self-ownership.
Hypebeast: What is the origin story of NUWO?
Brian: [Pyer Moss founder] Kerby Jean-Raymond gave me the idea to create my own brand. He introduced me to the world of fashion and gave me many of my first opportunities. After that, everyone was still looking for brand collaborations and campaigns, so Kerby encouraged me to try designing and find other creative outlets outside of music.
I sat down with Mark P and we started brainstorming. It was just for fun. We made pieces and gave them to our friends. Family shit. Next thing I knew, they were selling fakes online and everyone was asking for it, so here we are.
NUWO stands for Not Unless We Own. Can you explain the meaning of this and how you landed on it as a brand name?
Ownership has always been important to us. Not just in business, but creatively. Own your personal style. Create your world and live in it. That’s how my friends and I built it. It’s a brand for a lifestyle, I guess.
The collection is inspired by the trends of the late 90s and early 90s. Bright colors, ringer t-shirts. What attracts you to this period of fashion?
I was born in 95. So I just shoot stuff that I loved as a kid. From watching music videos and cartoons to drawing in notebooks and seeing the world as a youngster. I never want to lose sight of that, so I try to keep it fun. Keep it pure.
“Not everything has to be so heavy or political or provocative. Sometimes things can just fly because they fly.
Not everything has to be so heavy or political or provocative. Sometimes things can just fly because they fly.
In addition to your music, you have also become known for your sense of style. How would you describe your personal style? Do you see NUWO as an extension of your personal aesthetic or as a completely separate company?
I move around a lot, so my style changes with the weather. It all depends on my mood and the setting, so it’s personal but it’s also a reflection of my environment. There are so many talented creatives in my orbit that I’m inspired by everyone around me.
I’m still outside. I’m still in the mix. So it’s like a network. Someone I’m introduced to may have a genius idea or design and I’m just like cool, let’s do it. I just bet on the people and things I like.
You work on the brand with your former photographer Mark Peaced, who is now creative director of NUWO. Regarding NUWO, how do you divide the workload of design versus more logistical components? Who manages which aspects of the brand?
It’s kind of interesting, but we’ve both learned so many skills over the years that we’ve had to wear so many different hats that it’s seamless. Marks a creative genius. When we shot, we created these basic silhouettes and moodboards from scratch. Every reference, every detail.
More than my photographer, he’s my brother. He taught me most of what I know about fabrics and designer history. We were learning more and more through the process, so this is just the beginning.
NUWO officially debuted during the aforementioned pop-up on July 4th, and some exclusive items are available for purchase through Basic. Space. A web launch for NUWO will take place on July 7th.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/7/brent-faiyaz-nuwo-brand-launch-interview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Denis Kudla halts Kei Nishikori’s Challenger Tour comeback | ATP tour
- Brent Faiyaz on launching ’90s-inspired fashion label NUWO
- Google, Uber, Microsoft and Facebook rest assured that the Australian Tax Office will keep all PwC secrets.
- Sweden jails Kurdish man for trying to finance terrorism – BBC News
- PM Modi to lay foundation stone for wildlife-friendly highway projects in Chhattisgarh
- Cabinet Office loses bid to keep Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp secret
- Classic FM has been upgraded to DAB+ across the UK to give listeners great sound…
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- Provincial Government Announces Appointments to Memorial University Board of Trustees
- Google Confuses Images of Master P and Luther Vandross | News
- Who is Kingsley Ben Adir? Everything you need to know about the actor playing Bob Marley in the reggae legend’s biopic
- Former Florida Gators football player sentenced to 25 years for murdering girlfriend