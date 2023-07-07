Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week 2023 looks – Billboard





We’ve compiled our favorite Cardi B looks from Paris Fashion Week. Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) Marc Piasecki/WireImage Cardi B took to the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, and she didn’t disappoint when it came to her jaw-dropping outfits. “I am a very blessed girl,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote on Instagram after attending Thom Browne’s first couture show. “I am grateful everyday that my job and my lord allow me to live my dreams.” Cardi was even joined by husband Offset for some of the festivities, as the couple rocked matching luxe black looks in a Balenciaga runway showcase, at one pointget comfortable for picturestogether in a video captured on location byidentifier. The rapper is a longtime fashion favorite, as she led her first campaign for a luxury fashion house in 2020 when she became the face of Balenciagas’ winter 2020 season. That same year, Cardi became the first rapper to be awarded theFN Excellence Awardwhen she won the Style Influencer of the Year award, an honor presented to her by Christian Louboutin. We’ve compiled our favorite Cardi B looks from Paris Fashion Week, which you can check out below. Image credit: Cygne Gallet Cardi B wears a look designed by Daniel Roseberry at the Schiaparelli Fall 2023 Couture Collection show on July 3, 2023.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-8-1240 Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in a bespoke dress.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-2-1240 Image Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Cardi B stunned in a tweed skirt suit and gold veil for Thom Browne’s first couture show on July 3, 2023.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-3-1240 Image credit: Swan Gallet for WWD Cardi B wore a sleek, printed outfit at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2023 collection show on July 5, 2023.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-7-1240 Image credit: Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Balenciaga Cardi paired her latex bodysuit with a green puff skirt for Balenciaga on July 5, 2023.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-6-1240 Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images Cardi B was a vision in white for the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show.

cardi-b-paris-fashion-week-2023-billboard-5-1240 Image credit: Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Balenciaga Offset and Cardi B walked hand in hand at the Hôtel de la Marine on July 5, 2023.

Image credit: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Cardi B shone like a diamond for the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France.

